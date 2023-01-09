Travis Scott to headline ME’s first Wireless Festival

Abu Dhabi to play host to the biggest celebration of urban music and pop culture

Published: Mon 9 Jan 2023

Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert along with Wegz, Black Sherif, Ali Gatie, King, Divine, and Young Stunners are set to headline Middle East’s inaugural Wireless Festival. Considered Europe’s biggest celebration of urban music and pop culture, the local edition will be held on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island on March 11 with multiple stages, 13+ live performances, F&B, and winning activations.

Wireless in Abu Dhabi will feature exclusive performances from the world’s biggest stars across hip-hop, urban, rap, R&B, grime, dance and more.

The headline slot has been reserved for acclaimed American rapper, Travis Scott. The diamond-certified eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist and Cactus Jack record label founder is lauded for changing the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums and conversation-starting moves.

Taking to the stage right before Travis Scott will be American rapper, Lil Uzi Vert. Revered in the rap game, fans can look forward to his unique take on rap and his large repertoire of songs like Just Wanna Rock, 20 Min, and Money Longer when he entertains the Etihad Park crowd on March 11th.

With Live Nation’s commitment to promoting regional talent, a host of the biggest rappers in South Asia and the Middle East have also been confirmed to join Wireless Festival. One of the most established Egyptian trap artists of his generation, Wegz has been growing in recognition: he performed the official World Cup 2022 song Ezz El Arab (Arab Glory) with a spirited set that closed out the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ghanaian singer and rapper, Black Sherif, will also be performing some of his hits to get the crowd pumped. Having gained popularity in 2021 with his first song First Sermon, Black Sherif has gone from strength to strength with his blend of highlife, reggae, and hip-hop, and UK drill.

To add some Iraqi-Canadian flair to proceedings, Ali Gatie will descend on the main stage, bringing with him his unique style of music influenced by Ed Sheeran, J. Cole, and Frank Ocean. Shooting to fame with his 2019 song It’s You, the singer songwriter will take fans on a lyrical rollercoaster with his pop and R&B influenced chart toppers. Finishing off the selection of artists already confirmed are the Indian singer and rapper King, Indian rapper Divine, and the Pakistani Hip-Hop duo Young Stunners, but fans will want to keep their ears open, and their eyes peeled for more announcements soon.

Tickets (www.ticketmaster.ae) go on sale Friday, January 13.