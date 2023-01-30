Things to do around UAE: Four new dining experiences to try on January 30

Beat those Monday blues with Italian cuisine, clean eating, and more

By CT Desk Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 8:17 AM Last updated: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 8:35 AM

If you're looking for revamped menus, guilt-free clean eating meals, and some spectacular views during these chilly few weeks of UAE's winter season, we've got the perfect round-up of dining options for you.

Sunset Menu at Summersalt Beach Club

Try the new Sunset Menu that includes bites such as Wagyu beef empanada, Miso caramelised sweetbread and Sapateira crab, as well as refreshing beverages. Enjoy live entertainment that sets the mood with an ambient sunset soundtrack. Located on the beachfront at Jumeirah Al Naseem, Summersalt Beach Club - where you can avail a daily pass - offers a luxury beach experience. Call 04 3667680 for reservations and prices.

Expanded menu at Bussola

Fine dining restaurant Bussola at Jumeirah Golf Estates has expanded its menu with signature Italian flavours, seafood favourites, and hearty winter warmers. Among the new additions, seafood fans will love the Yellow Fin Tuna Tartare as a starter while meat lovers can indulge in authentic Slow-cooked Veal.

And to warm up on a cold winter day, why not try soups - the quintessential Zuppa di Pesce (Mediterranean seafood soup) and Minestrone with Seasonal Vegetables. These new dishes, among others, are available for both lunch and dinner. Call 04 5867760.

Chef’s Table experience at Social

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has launched an exclusive dining experience for two in the heart of Social’s kitchen, featuring a new menu that is a quirky take on authentic peninsular Italian cuisine. Guests can indulge in a seven-course set menu, and are invited to sit with the chef to witness the magic happening as each course is meticulously prepared.

Enjoy Chef de Cuisine, Carmine Faravolo’s signature Lobster Carpaccio with pear mojito and osietra caviar and bespoke dishes curated with the best of seasonably available ingredients offering a unique experience for each gourmand. Call 04 8182222.

Clean eating at Lapa Eatery

Recently launched Lapa Eatery offers deliciously hand-crafted and guilt-free clean eating meals. A unique well-being concept, it’s designed as a place to unwind and indulge in food as a form of self-love.

Each meal is carefully curated and adapted to be gluten and dairy-free using zero preservatives and no refined sugar. The eatery also has a wide variety of lip-smacking, finger-licking vegan options. At 594 Jumeirah Beach Rd, Umm Suqeim.