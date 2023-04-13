Ramadan events, Jack Whitehall show and more: 12 ways to spend your weekend from April 14 to April 16

There are plenty of cultural as well as dining experiences and family activities to look forward to this weekend

By CT Desk Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 12:10 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 12:21 PM

Visit the Ramadan District

Dubai's iconic Jumeirah Emirates Towers is hosting the Ramadan District, located on the Plaza Terrace. The market will transport visitors to a traditional Arabic village, immersed in the region's rich culture and heritage. It will feature captivating artworks from Emirati talents and other Arab artists, innovative concepts and brands, live performances, food counters serving delicious bites and treats and a dedicated children’s area. A free-entry venue, the Ramadan District is open till April 19, from 4pm–2am.

See an art exhibition

Renowned Nigerian artist Jude Olotu is extending the run of his first Dubai exhibition, Essentials, a unique collection of works that reflects the growing trend in contemporary art where reality is challenged, and perception is a function of the soul. From art inspired by cosmology to expressionism and pure abstraction, the works reflect the artist's creative process of introspection. Till May 9, 10am-7pm at Excel Art Gallery.

Unwind at Ladies Night

Glam up, gather your BFFs and head down to Sipz & Glam at W Lounge for a chic night where you can buy one special curated beverage and receive a free flow all night long. Ladies also get a 20% discount on food. Fridays, 6pm – late at W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island. Call 02 6560000.

Experience Iftar, Suhoor at Aloft Dubai Creek

Savour a sumptuous Iftar and Suhoor curated by experienced chefs at The Canteen, perfected with a cozy ambience. For Iftar and Suhoor prices, the third adult will be charged additionally, while kids below six years old can dine for free, and those from 6 to 12 years can avail of 50% off the regular price. The offer also includes a treat for youngsters (up to 12 years old), with Magic Planet tickets. Call 04 2103333.

Check out Yas Bay Waterfront Nights

Yas Bay Waterfront is kicking off its first-ever pop-up event on April 14 - a Ramadan market. The free-to-enter event presented by The Station will welcome guests with live entertainment and an outdoor market. A traditional Oud player will perform every evening from 10:30-11:30pm, taking visitors on a trip down memory lane with popular Arabic classics. Visitors can come with friends and family to indulge in savoury delights from a dynamic mix of restaurants. Also, over 23 homegrown businesses will have their unique products up for grabs. From 8pm until late.

LOL with Jack Whitehall

The renowned British comedian is returning to Dubai for a one-night-only show. Popular for his comedy tours, Jack has also starred in Travels With My Father, A League Of Their Own, Jungle Cruise and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. April 15 at Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets on Platinumlist.

LOL with Varun Grover

Indian comedian Varun Grover - also renowned as a screenwriter (Masaan) and lyricist (Udta Punjab, That Girl in Yellow Boots) - will bring his signature brand of humour to Funny Side Up Season 5 at Dubai Auditorium, Dubai College, Al Sufouh, on April 15. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Sing along with Maya Waked

The Lebanese pop star who has regaled fans over the years with memorable songs about love, memories and happiness, will be accompanied by an ensemble of local musicians for an evening of true musical flair. April 16, at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Celebrate Songkran

Be part of the vibrant celebrations of Songkran, Thailand's biggest New Year’s festival, as White Orchid Restaurant & Lounge at Palm Tree Court – JA The Resort welcomes guests with a traditional Thai-style greeting and a steaming cup of Thai tea. White Orchid will be transporting guests to the floating markets of the Far East in celebration of Songkran. Indulge in a diverse menu full of true authentic Thai flavours; must-haves include the Fried Crab Cake, Papaya Salad, Tom Yum, and crowd favourites, Pad Thai and Sweet and Sour Chicken. Finish off the celebrations with a tantalising treat at the special Songkran celebration dessert station, featuring a scrumptious array of Thai delicacies and sweets. Till April 15, 6.30pm-10.30pm.

Get ‘Sushi Sunday Fever’

Nestled in the heart of Dubai Marina, fusion restaurant Mama Zonia offers a unique dining experience inspired by the Amazonian jungle, every Sunday. Enjoy two hours of unlimited Miso Soup, Hot Starters and a Sushi Platter, paired with unlimited beverages. Priced at Dh299 per person. Call 04 2404747.

Check out the Night Souk at BurJuman

As part of its Ramadan activities, the mall is hosting a Night Souk in the Pavilion Gardens area on Level 3. From food, complimentary activities and fashion to home décor, there's something for everyone to explore. From April 14-18.

Don’t miss this concert at the Ramadan Arcade

Manarat Al Saadiyat's Ramadan Arcade (on till April 16 in Abu Dhabi) showcases cultural traditions in a contemporary, community setting with a fantastic round-up of activities such as games, workshops, talks, art and more. On April 15 from 10pm-11pm, the Arcade is hosting a spectacular music performance led by Dr Saber Abdel Sattar, who will render some of his own compositions as well as pieces by composer Shamma and works drawn from Arabic heritage, accompanied by musicians from Bait Al Oud. Get your tickets online at Virgin Megastore, or on-site at the entrance.