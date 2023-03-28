Ramadan: 3 Vegetarian Iftars to try out

If you are on the lookout for a plant-based menu to break your fast, here are a few of the city's best offers

MyGovinda’s, Dubai

By CT Desk Published: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 12:48 PM

MyGovinda’s is offering fan-favourites such as Greek salad, beetroot hummus, piquant soups, savoury kebabs and sweets this Ramadan. Starters include hara bhara kababs made with fresh greens and veggies, the mild and creamy paneer malai tikka, while mains include the mildly tangy and faintly sweet paneer lababdar, spicy and savoury vegetable kolhapuri, and earthy and aromatic dal tadka with a choice of bread and rice. To top it off, guests will be presented with traditional Indian sweets like ras malai and gulab jamun.The 5-course set Iftar menu comes at Dh89 for two and Dh179 for four. Available every evening from 6.45pm to 8.30pm during Ramadan at all MyGovinda’s outlets.

Planet Terra, The Greens

Artisanal vegan eatery, Planet Terra, located in The Greens, has curated a special set menu for the holy month. Highlights from the vegan set menu include Mujadarra – lentils and rice topped with crispy onion tempura and a side salad, plus Levantine Aubergine Fatteh, comprising roasted aubergine on a bed of toasted Arabic bread with garlic tahini, topped with toasted almonds, parsley, pomegranates, and radish.

Diners have options including Kunafa with homemade creamy cashew and tapioca filling, and Mouhalabieh – an almond mylk pudding with orange blossom, pistachio and rose petals for dessert.

Planet Terra’s Ramadan set menu also includes a beverage of choice per person with options including Sparkling Peach Juice, Sparkling Apricot Juice or a fresh juice.

Guests can enjoy starters of organic dates, a soup and hummus, plus one main, one dessert and a drink per person for Dh125.

Yummy Dosa

Break your fast with sweet dates along with fresh cut fruits and the Ramadan staple drink, Roohafza at Yummy Dosa – Mumbai-Style Street food. Indulge in the Dosa of the day, moving forward with the Starter of the day and lastly the Pasta for the day. You can expect dishes from the ala carte menu which offers Cheese Burst Pizza Dosa, Zini Dosa, Black Pepper Exotica, Paneer Schezwan, Cheese Corn, Alfredo Pasta and Arrabiata Pasta to name a few.

The Iftar Set Menu is priced at Dh49 plus vat and will be available from sunset to 8pm. Available at all their outlets.