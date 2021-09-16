Numaish exhibition brings festive fair to Dubai

Feel like some fashion retail therapy? Why not head down to the Numaish Festive Fair ‘21 to browse a vast variety of designer wear - from traditional and wedding collections to fine jewellery, home decor and much more.

Numaish has always strived to bring in fresh talent for UAE shoppers and for this weekend’s edition there will be even more debutante designers from India with their Indian Heritage and Artistic Collections.

Millennial-run brand YAM, Luxury Wear Clothing Line for Women, Radha Sharma, Kashmiri luxury high-end collection Dusala are among the ones to watch out for at the exhibition.

Radha Sharma - Luxury Wear Clothing Line for Women is re-defining luxury prêt with intricate handwork details.

Medha is Medha Bansal’s eponymous brand focussing on surface design using scrap fabric.

Lifestyle brand Kiaayo from Kutch, with over 90% of female employees, is an amalgamation of traditional handicraft techniques infused with ultra-modern styles.

Autumn by Shanthi presents a whole range of exclusively curated handwoven sarees handpicked from the coveted craft clusters of India. They are bringingsSome of the finest collection of sarees in linens, tussars, organzas in exquisite color palettes.

Promoting a safe and celebratory shopping experience, the Dubai exhibition will see over 70 well-known and vaccinated designers participate in an exciting and intricate showcase of textiles, fabrics and designs.

A few leading designers to look forward to are Nupur Kanoi, Nautanky, Aarti Vijay Gupta, Rishi and Vibhuti, and Myoho.

Nautanky’s statement is to make their customer stand out by creating statement fusion wear encompassing vibrant prints and bold colors.

Nupur Kanoi uses surface texturing and embroidery with an artistic disarray, all brought together with a sense of fun which is always a celeb favourite.

The Rishi and Vibhuti label have grown leaps and bounds in the past few years, and their Couture Collection is something that is loved by celebrities as well. Doctors by professionals, they have surprised one and all with their exquisite designs and fashion sense.

The Boozy Button is for girls who love the best of both worlds - comfort and chic.

Another brand worth checking out is Dusala, bringing lovely cashmere and silk shawls and stoles. An exclusive luxury high-end collection Dusala X Amit Aggarwal will be showcased for the first time in the UAE featuring contemporary and party wear sarees, shawls and capes.

Numaish Festive Fair ‘21 is open to all and offers free valet parking for all shoppers. It will run from 11am to 9pm on September 24 and 25 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers.