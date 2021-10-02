Nikki Tamboli and Bhagyashree attend Miss and Mrs International Queen Dubai 2021

The empowered woman is powerful beyond measure and beautiful beyond description. And to empower beautiful women, Naari by Srishti organised the Miss and Mrs India International Queen Dubai event on September 24 at Pullman Dubai Deira City Centre. The beauty pageant was attended by Bollywood actors Bhagyashree and Nikki Tamboli and was hosted by Rohit Bose Roy.

Pawas Tiwari and Sagorika Kakati were crowned as Miss and Mrs International Queen Dubai respectively whereas Kriti Upadhyay and Sachi Shah emerged as First Runner-Up and Dr Archna Tolani and Priya Singh as Second Runner Up in their respective categories. Along with the pageant, Naari by Srishti also acknowledged the sheer hard work and passion of women from different spheres of life to bring about change.

Contestants were groomed over a course of one month by industry experts. With rounds like Introduction, Talent, Indo Western, Traditional wear and Evening Gown and Question and Answers, the event focused on the inner beauty of women.

Talking about the event, organiser Srishti Tiwari said, ‘‘Miss and Mrs International Queen Dubai is conceptualised with the objective of empowering women from different walks of life and redefining beauty standards. We had the honour of celebrating the achievement of some truly idealistic and inspirational women while the pageant has encouraged and empowered young girls and women to stand strong and embrace inner beauty."

Dr. Bu Abdullah, Chairman, Bu Abdullah Group, who attended the show, said, “I am elated to be a part of a show which celebrates womanhood and to witness these amazing women break the ceiling to chase their dreams. All the participants have shown great enthusiasm and spirit. We should create more platforms like Naari by Srishti to strengthen women and girls out there to stand strong at all times.”

Attending the event as a celebrity guest, Bhagyashree commented, “This is the second time I have come to attend this event and I am so glad to be a part of it. Participants from all walks of life bring out the essence of being a woman. I am so proud of all those who have given themselves a chance to live their dreams.

Nikki Tamboli said, “A beauty pageant gives you a sense of self, a sense of confidence to be able to stand in front of heads of state, to be able to speak in front of everyone around the world and this platform truly has been one to embrace and empower women and to create many such examples. I congratulate all the wonderful women and girls who stepped out to showcase their talent and claim their spaces.