Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai

Hot on the heels of Kadim Al Sahir’s triumphant performance opening Expo 2020’s Infinite Night series, queen of Arabic pop Nancy Ajram and Arab superstar Ragheb Alama will connect fans around the world when they co-headline the second Infinite Nights show on November 12.

Ragheb Alama will bring to life music from his 30-year career in a new and innovative performance that will highlight how music connects all humans, from all corners of the world, and encourage people across the globe to connect and engage in collaborative experimentation, in line with Expo’s Mobility subtheme.

“I want to mix cultures together,” Ragheb said. “I want their audience to hear me, and I want my audience to hear them. I have always liked opening doors, and Expo’s Infinite Night Series is the perfect platform to make this happen.”

Singer, actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Ajram will perform her biggest hits in a never-before-seen performance under the dome of Al Wasl Plaza. Personifying Expo 2020’s subtheme of Sustainability, her dazzling performance will celebrate life on Earth, highlighting the need to treasure and protect the beauty of the natural world.

“When we all work together and collaborate, we can learn to live in harmony with each other and the world around us,” said Ajram. “I cannot wait to be part of Expo 2020’s incredible journey – I hope my show will inspire positivity amongst young people around the globe to cherish the world we live in.”

Expo ticket holders who wish to attend Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama’s Infinite Nights show are advised to arrive early. Visitors will also be able to soak up the electric atmosphere and watch the show on outdoor big screens at Expo’s Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre and Jubilee Park. Various TV channels including MBC 4 will also live broadcast the show, and it will be livestreamed on VirtualExpoDubai.com, Expo TV on YouTube, Expo 2020’s Facebook page, SHAHID, and Oculus VR (Virtual Reality).