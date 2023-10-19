My Kind of Weekend: Top things to do in the UAE from October 20-22

From Global Village to art pop-ups, the country is buzzing with activities this weekend

By Areeba Hashmi Published: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 6:44 PM

Desert life

Experience an authentic traditional Arabian adventure at the One Degree Cafe, a winter pop-up in Dubai. It features camels, Bedouin tents, traditional music, fire shows, kid-friendly activities, and a delectable menu that includes sliders, fries, hot dogs, flavoured pastries, and all your favourite coffee choices. After a successful run in Ajman last year, this year's pop-up is now in Dubai. In the heart of the Margham Desert, a convenient 40-minute drive from Downtown Dubai, you'll discover this winter cafe. The cafe will be open every day of the week from 5pm until 1am. More info available on Instagram (@onedegree.ae).

Digital art pop-up

Don't miss the Panadol AI pop-up, a limited-time immersive experience that offers free entry. This unique installation explores your feelings and emotions through art. Located at the Mall of the Emirates until October 19, it has now movied to JBR, The Walk, till October 22. Upon entry, you receive a pair of headphones with an AI voice guiding you to relax while surrounded by artwork on all three sides. At the end, you'll receive a tote bag with beautiful art and a picture of your creation. It's a free experience, so head to JBR and enjoy the experience.

All-things gadgets

The eagerly awaited 43rd edition of GITEX 2023, a yearly technology convention, is coming to a close today. With over 6,000 exhibitors at the Dubai World Trade Centre, tech-enthusiasts got the week-long opportunity to explore the world's largest tech show, with a particular focus on AI. In case you missed it, head over today to discover startups and technological advancements shaping our future, while learning how sustainability is integrated into technology to combat climate change in time for COP28.

Global Village is back!

One of Dubai's most beloved tourist destinations, Global Village, has reopened for a six-month run until April 28, 2024. It's known for offering a unique shopping experience, a vibrant atmosphere with daily events and shows, global cuisine all in one place, and local handicrafts and goods from around the world. It's a family-friendly destination with something for all ages. Global Village is located in Dubai on E311 and is open daily from 4pm to 12am, Sun to Wed, and from 4pm to 1am, Thu to Sat, including public holidays. Tickets start from Dh22 and can be purchased from their official website or on the spot.

Tales of time

The Theatre Dubai presents a new show titled 'Lost in Time' exploring the concept of time travel. Follow two astronauts on a journey through different historical eras while enjoying the sounds of famous pop hits from each period. The experience blends entertainment and gastronomy with musical history. For dinner, savour dishes by Chef Mattheus Stinnissen. The show runs from Tuesday to Saturday, 10pm to 3am, with early seatings on Fri and Sat at 7pm. You can reserve your spot through their official website.

Himitsu evenings

Step into the captivating world of 'old-school yakuza' at Himitsu Nights. Explore a pop-up by BHype, a vintage street fashion store, and take part in a dance challenge with a chance to win exclusive BHype products. Enjoy movie screenings paying tribute to Japanese cinematic history, accompanied by music from DJs Lehash and Kidy, featuring a mix of classic Japanese beats and old-school R&B. The venue is F.R.N.D.S Grande Cafe, Address Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai. Reserve your spot through their official website.

Cinderella Ballet show

Bring your kids to the enchanting family experience of the Cinderella Ballet show. With an immersive score by the legendary composer Sergei Prokofiev and choreography by Victor Smirnov-Golovanov, this show promises an evening filled with elegance and unreserved fun. Narrated by the fairytale Cinderella, it combines classical ballet, colourful costumes, beautiful sets, and dynamic lighting to recreate a magical world that will bring tears of joy and bursts of laughter. The show takes place at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi from October 20 to 21. Tickets start at Dh175 and can be purchased from Platinumlist.

Perform Sharjah

Perform Sharjah returns with its second season, offering new experiences that explore the city through a diverse collection of performances, workshops, and more. This edition reflects Sharjah's extensive development project, initiated 30 years ago, to restore and revitalise the city's historic district with a focus on art and culture. Presented in the city's renovated houses and spaces, it features works that explore transmitted legacies and modern archives, questioning their role in contemporary imagination. The performance spans various artistic disciplines, including theatre, literature, poetry, dance, and video installations. Taking place in a heritage house rich with stories from the past and runs, the initiative kick-started on October 19 and will be running till February 11, 2024. More information is available on Sharjah Art Foundation's official website.

Twilight brunch

An immersive experience that blends culinary mastery with awe-inspiring views of the majestic Burj Khalifa and Dubai's glittering skyline, this is an ideal way to spend your Saturday evening. Whether you seek a romantic dinner or a get-together with friends, this adventure ensures that you'll create enduring and cherished memories. Every Saturday from 6:30pm to 11pm at The Restaurant, Address Fountain Views.

Pamper yourself

Treat yourself to a day of relaxation and rejuvenation at Hyde Hotel Dubai’s Cinq Mondes Spa for just Dh500 per person. Enjoy a day of pure bliss, access to their rooftop pool with spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa, state-of-the-art gym, and steam and sauna facilities. The offer also includes a luxurious 45-minute full body massage that will melt all your stress and tension away and after your treatment you can treat your taste buds to a delicious meal and a refreshing drink from their pool bar menu. From 10am to 10pm. Offer is subject to availability and prior booking is mandatory. For bookings, call 04 248 8888.

Try out a new menu

Parlour Boutique, a renowned French restaurant in Dubai has unveiled an innovative menu for an elevated culinary experience. The menu introduces diverse flavour profiles in starters, like the Tomato Fromage Buratina and Tuna Tartar. Breakfast offerings include the French Sweet Crepes and French Cheesy Vegetable Omelet for sweet and savoury preferences. The main course features dishes like Salmon Asparagus Panacotta and Beurre Blanc Crispy Sea Bream. Fresh salads like the Kale Quinoa Salad and Green Lentil Salad offer a symphony of freshness. If you're in the mood for a sandwich, try the Steak Sandwich or Mediterranean Wrap. Finally, indulge in decadent desserts such as Chocolate Soufflé and Black Forest Dome. For reservations or more information, call +971 50 626 9977.

Good music and vibes

Hyde Hotel Dubai presents the Hyde Weekender, a festival of music and good vibes on October 21 from 12pm to midnight. The event includes a pool party, live DJ performances, glitter stations, food and fashion pop-ups, shisha at Cleo, and an after-party at Hudson Tavern. DJ's will keep the party alive throughout the day, and registered guests enjoy a 20 per cent discount at Katsuya. Admission is FREE, but limited spots are available.

Check out the Blumfest activation

This October, Universal Pictures Middle East and Blumhouse bring the "Rooms of Doom" to life. Experience two terrifying rooms inspired by films The Exorcist: Believer and Five Nights at Freddy's. Find this horror pop-up opposite VOX Cinemas at City Centre Mirdif, featuring jump scares and photo opportunities. Capture a spooky photo and get FREE pizza-flavoured popcorn at VOX Cinemas when watching Five Nights at Freddy's, releasing on October 26. Don't miss this spine-tingling Halloween experience!

Indulge in a new menu

Rove Hotels partners with Dubai's burger sensation, SLAW, known for its innovative dishes. The new SLAW X ROVE menu blends quality ingredients and creativity. Highlights include the BurgeriZZA, Taco Cheeseburger, Parma Sando, and Overloaded Fries. This limited-time menu is available across all The Daily restaurants at Rove Hotels. Rove and SLAW have also created an exclusive themed room for burger enthusiasts. The immersive space features SLAW-branded bedsheets, burger-themed decor, and more.

Free movie night

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL), in partnership with Cineolio, will host an international award-winning short film screening on October 20 to promote film culture. Dr. Mohammed Salem Obaid Al Mazrooei, MBRL Board Member, emphasised the cultural significance of this event, aiming to enrich cinematic taste and encourage discussions on societal issues. The event will feature four diverse films, including a Lebanese documentary, Japanese animation, Slovenian animation, and South Korean narrative, showcasing unique global experiences. The event will also include a talk by Emirati director Nawaf Al Janahi, emphasizing the importance of short films in the local and international art scene, followed by a Q&A session. Registration is open on MBRL's website, and all ages are welcome. The initiative aligns with MBRL's mission to enhance cultural life and foster artistic interaction in society.

Indulge in delicious hotdogs

Sausage Saloon, the renowned South African hotdog brand, has opened its first UAE branch in Dubai Festival City mall's food court. They bring a unique take on hotdogs with over two decades of experience, known for quality, size, and innovation. Their standout feature is a "build your own" hotdog option, offering a personalised dining experience. Families, children, and busy individuals will find Sausage Saloon convenient. Their menu, with items starting from Dh20, offers eight sausage types, including Beef, Cheesy Chicken, Chilli Lamb, Russians, and the Classic Manhattan. Pure meat guarantees high-quality sausages, complemented by premium ingredients. The menu extends to loaded fries, milkshakes, corn dogs, and kids' hotdogs. The UAE community can now enjoy these flavourful hotdogs and more at the Dubai Festival City location.