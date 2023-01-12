My kind of weekend: 12 things to do around the UAE from January 13-15

From outdoor activities to concerts and culinary experiences, there is plenty to do in the country this weekend

By CT Desk Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 11:15 AM Last updated: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 11:22 AM

Winter Garden

The outdoor plaza of City Centre Al Zahia has once again been transformed into a magical Winter Garden. Running until March 5, the popular concept returns with new F&B dining experiences, a host of family-friendly activities paired with fun-filled entertainment, attractions and more. The Winter Garden will be alive with the sound of laughter and music: regular comedy nights, live music and more will light up the space. DJs will provide the soundtrack to the season. There’s also an outdoor cinema which is screening a selection of family blockbusters free of charge. Entry to the Winter Garden is free. From 4pm – 10pm during weekdays and 3pm – 12am on weekends.

Prateek Kuhad in Dubai

Indian singer-songwriter and musician Prateek Kuhad, known for independent hits like cold/mess, Kasoor and Tum Jab Paas, is bringing his The Way That Lovers Do Tour to Dubai this weekend. He will be performing Saturday, January 14, at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Tickets on Platinumlist.

COREUNITY Fest

Dubai Shopping Festival has collaborated with Core Direction to create the region’s first ever camping, music and movement festival, COREUNITY. The event will take place in Hatta from January 13-15, working with the team who presented Yoga At The Top – Burj Khalifa and Movement & Music at the Dubai Opera Garden, to deliver an epic weekend of fun, wellness and adventure. Get tickets at https://coreunityfest.com/tickets

Experience Mind2Mind

Prepare for a mind-blowing experience as astonishing mentalism duo James and Marina, Mind2Mind, stun audiences. The Dubai-based couple, who have captivated audiences around the world, are all set to perform at Theatre by QE2 on Friday, January 13, and Saturday, January 14. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Havasi in a ‘musical battle’

Following sold-out performances at iconic venues around the world such as Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House, Hungarian performer Havasi will be returning to Dubai Opera on Saturday, January 14. The classical pianist will be showcasing his first-ever musical battle between himself and a rock and roll drummer. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Khalid Abdulrahman at Dubai Opera

The iconic voice of Khalid Abdulrahman will take audiences on a journey to the 90s on Friday, January 13. The singer and poet will ensure you are off to a musical start in the new year, with a night of Arabic classics at the Dubai Opera. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Jason Derulo, Badshah at International League T20

Cricket lovers are in for a treat as superstar Badshah and megastar Jason Derulo will set Dubai International Stadium’s ‘Ring of Fire’ alight with their popular songs, performed ahead of the Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match, at the DP World International League T20 opening ceremony on Friday, January 13. Catch these global music superstars and international cricketers in action by availing of the league’s ‘Friends and Family’ ticket package, which allows the purchase of two adult tickets and two children’s tickets for as little as Dh60 through a single payment process. Cricket fanatics can also avail a package of four adult tickets for an incredible Dh80. Fans can opt for the package by visiting https://tickets.ilt20.ae

360 degrees Jazz Night at TODA

At TODA, jazz is being taken to the next level. Lose yourself in well-loved jazz and swing melodies and take a break from everything else! Friday, January 13. Tickets from Dh180 available on https://www.toda.ae/en/live-music-nights/jazz-music-toda

Rekha Bhardwaj and Harshdeep Kaur

Indian singers Rekha Bhardwaj and Harshdeep Kaur will take to the stage and present a mix of Bollywood and Sufi magic as part of the Winter Music Fest at The Agenda, Dubai Media City, on Saturday, January 14. While Bhardwaj is known for hits like Namak Ishq Da and Pehli Baar Mohabbat among many others, Kaur continues to entrance fans with her soulful Sufi renditions and Bollywood hits that include Katiya Karoon and Heer. Tickets starting from Dh69 are available on Platinumlist.

Lohri festival celebration

Guests are invited to celebrate popular Punjabi folk festival Lohri this month at Shamiana, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers. The venue is offering a special family-style menu which includes specialties like Sarsoon ke Phool, Dhaba Chicken Curry, Sarsoon ka Saag with Makai ki Roti. The meal will end on a sweet note with Gud ka Kheer, Angoori Rasmalai and Moong Dal Halwa. Available for both lunch and dinner. Friday, January 13, and Saturday, January 14. Dh195 per person. Call 04 5741111 to book.

Sunday Roast in Abu Dhabi

Head to The Director’s Club, The WBTM Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, and tuck into a hearty roast every Sunday. Guests can choose from a perfectly prepared slow-roasted beef sirloin, herb-marinated leg of lamb or roasted corn-fed chicken, served with lashings of rich gravy, and traditional trimmings such as Yorkshire pudding, duck fat potatoes, cheddar-baked cauliflower and roasted vegetables. Seafood and vegetarian options are also available. From 12pm to 4pm. Priced at Dh170 per person including soft beverages, Dh275 per person including house beverages, Dh375 per person including premium beverages, Dh90 for children (6-12 years old). Complimentary for children under 6 years old. Call 02 815 0000 to book.

3Fils and BRIX in Abu Dhabi

Dubai's homegrown restaurants 3Fils and BRIX Desserts have launched an exclusive three-month culinary collaboration at Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara. The fine dining pop-up will take place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening till the end of March at the resort’s Royal Pavilion, presenting diners with a tasting menu with pairing in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s Empty Quarter. The experience is served from 6pm and is priced at Dh900 per person for a set 12-course degustation menu including paired beverages. For reservations or more information, visit https://www.anantara.com/en/qasr-al-sarab-abu-dhabi/restaurants/3fils-x-brix