Musician Rishab Sharma brings ‘sitar for mental health’ to Dubai

Dubai will host the Middle East debut of Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, the last disciple of sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, at Coca-Cola Arena on January 31, 2026. His acclaimed project, Sitar for Mental Health, blends Indian classical music with mindfulness to spark conversations around mental well-being.

The tour drew over 70,000 attendees during its India leg spanning eight cities, including packed shows in Mumbai and Delhi.

Audiences can expect an immersive evening of mindfulness and musical healing to create an atmosphere of serenity, balance and reflection. From soulful ragas and high-energy improvisations to cross-genre experimentation, the performance will guide the audience through an emotional landscape that feels both ancient and futuristic.

“Dubai is a global hub for wellness and cultural expression and is the perfect city to host my Middle East debut," Sharma, celebrated as one of the youngest torch-bearers of the sitar, said in a statement. "The sitar has always been my way of finding peace and clarity and I'm excited to share that sanctuary with Dubai and remind people that even in chaos, there is always a melody that can heal and inspire.”

Brought to you by Blu Blood, the concert is presented by Pantheon Development and supported by Dubai Calendar and OPUS Entertainment. It also promises to be a highlight of the city’s 2026 cultural calendar.

“This will be an experience that touches on one of the most important conversations of our time: mental health,” Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman, MD and CEO of Blu Blood, said. “We're honoured to bring Rishab’s vision to Dubai and believe audiences will leave not only mesmerised by his artistry but also deeply moved by the purpose behind it."

The late Pandit Ravi Shankar is credited with introducing the sitar to the global stage and influencing musicians in India and around the world. He is also widely known for his collaborations with the violinist Yehudi Menuhin and the Beatles guitarist George Harrison.

Tickets are available at District.ae and coca-cola-arena.com.