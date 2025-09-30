Music lovers ahoy, Ritviz to headline SOBO’s festival at Iris Dubai

SOBO, Dubai’s most-loved South Asian music experience, will be hosting its festival on October 5, 2025 (from 2 pm) at IRIS Dubai, Meydan. The event will feature popular music artiste Ritviz, best known for his hits such as Udd Gaye and Liggi. He will perform alongside SOBO’s resident DJs Nitesh, Gautam, and Harry for an afternoon of non-stop music and entertainment.

Since its launch, SOBO has grown into one of Dubai’s most sought-after South Asian experiences, evolving from a weekly brunch into a movement that celebrates community, music and culture. Now, with its third anniversary, SOBO is bringing together the best of its journey in one festival-style celebration with live performances, entertainment, pop-up activations, and a high-energy atmosphere that reflects the city’s vibrant cultural mix at one of Dubai’s most iconic venues.

“SOBO has always been about more than music, it’s about building a community around shared culture and unforgettable moments," Kanika Bhatia, Co-Founder, SOBO said. "This anniversary marks a new chapter for us, and celebrating it as a festival at IRIS felt like the perfect way to thank our audience for the incredible support over the past three years.”

Entry tickets are priced from Dh150, with table bookings starting from Dh1,500, available at www.sobodxb.com. Over 2,000 residents are expected to attend.