Michael Learns to Rock and Boyce Avenue coming to Dubai

Staff Reporter
Filed on October 19, 2021

National Day concert for the two veteran bands

They’re popular, they’re Danish and they’re here – no, not those tins of cookies, pop rock group Michael Learns to Rock will be belting out their hits at a National Day concert being held at Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City.

Supporting the band on the December 2 evening will be Boyce Avenue and the Emirates’ own Alira. Titled the UAE Golden Year Music Festival, tickets are available at Virgin Megastores and on PlatinumList.

