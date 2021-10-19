Michael Learns to Rock and Boyce Avenue coming to Dubai

They’re popular, they’re Danish and they’re here – no, not those tins of cookies, pop rock group Michael Learns to Rock will be belting out their hits at a National Day concert being held at Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City.

Supporting the band on the December 2 evening will be Boyce Avenue and the Emirates’ own Alira. Titled the UAE Golden Year Music Festival, tickets are available at Virgin Megastores and on PlatinumList.