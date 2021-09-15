Malayalam actor Prithviraj gets UAE's Golden Visa

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the renowned Malayalam actor, director, producer and playback singer has been given the Golden Visa by the UAE government.

He is the fourth Mollywood star to get the Golden Visa; the others include Mohanlal, Mammootty and Tovino.

“Getting the GOLDEN VISA before joining “GOLD” Thank you! @gdrfadubai @hhshkmohd @faz3 @dubaiculture @mydubai @nayeemmoosa @gentursecurity #emiratesfirst #dubaigovernment #Alimalallahalhammadi,” Prithviraj said on Instagram.

Gold is his upcoming film, shooting for which will start soon.The film by director Alphonse Puthren stars Prithviraj and Nayanthara (who is busy shooting for her Bollywood film in Pune).

Prithviraj has completed Bro Daddy, his second film as a director.

He also has a lead role in the film along with Mohanlal. The two had also featured in Prithviraj’s first directorial venture, the political thriller Lucifer in 2019, which was a huge hit.

The two stars were also planning to feature in Mammootty’s Arival Chuttika Nakshathram, but the project was shelved because of financial constraints. Nithin Belle