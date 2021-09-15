>
HOME > City Times > Local Events

Malayalam actor Prithviraj gets UAE's Golden Visa

Filed on September 15, 2021

He is the fourth Malayalam actor to get the honor

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the renowned Malayalam actor, director, producer and playback singer has been given the Golden Visa by the UAE government.

He is the fourth Mollywood star to get the Golden Visa; the others include Mohanlal, Mammootty and Tovino.

“Getting the GOLDEN VISA before joining “GOLD” Thank you! @gdrfadubai @hhshkmohd @faz3 @dubaiculture @mydubai @nayeemmoosa @gentursecurity #emiratesfirst #dubaigovernment #Alimalallahalhammadi,” Prithviraj said on Instagram.

Gold is his upcoming film, shooting for which will start soon.The film by director Alphonse Puthren stars Prithviraj and Nayanthara (who is busy shooting for her Bollywood film in Pune).

Prithviraj has completed Bro Daddy, his second film as a director.

He also has a lead role in the film along with Mohanlal. The two had also featured in Prithviraj’s first directorial venture, the political thriller Lucifer in 2019, which was a huge hit.

The two stars were also planning to feature in Mammootty’s Arival Chuttika Nakshathram, but the project was shelved because of financial constraints. Nithin Belle




 
 
 
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Here are some facts as Dubai Metro turns 12. ...
khaleejtimes

Entertainment

Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies

5 votes | 15 September 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Special permits for...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT one-on-one: Sanju Samson
khaleejtimes

News

UAE video: How firefighters from 4 emirates battled massive factory fire

1 votes | 15 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Cricket

IPL will welcome fans back to stadiums in UAE, says BCCI

1 votes | 15 September 2021

khaleejtimes

News

UAE residents win cash, laptops, iPads during ‘biggest’ healthcare festival

1 votes | 15 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Indonesian cargo plane crashes into mountain; 3 missing

1 votes | 15 September 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Dubai Musings: Taking the bus here doesn't have to be a 'survival of the fittest'

1 votes | 15 September 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Sharjah Ruler orders wage hike to Dh17,500 for retired federal officers

1 votes | 15 September 2021

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 