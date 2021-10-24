Jubin Nautiyal promises Dubai a night to remember

Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal, famous for hits like Tum Hi Aana and Lut Gaye, is heading to Dubai for his first international concert after the Covid-19 pandemic struck early last year.

He will perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, October 29, in a live concert organised by Blu Blood in partnership with KokoSwap.

Nautiyal, who has a massive fan following the world over, says he has been looking forward to performing the new music that he created during the Covid-induced lockdown restrictions.

“Fans in Dubai can expect a lot of live music of different genres and a performance that will strike a big emotional chord with them,” says Nautiyal, 32, during an exclusive interview with City Times.

“The band and I have been prepping new sets by blending different songs and instruments in our performance,” he says. The performance will feature four new musicians and some exotic instruments as well. “This concert is going to be a walk down memory lane and a night that none of us will forget,” he promises. The singer who has performed in Dubai and the Middle East in the past says, “My experience has always been heartwarming because of the discerning audience, who are appreciative of various musical genres.”

Edited excerpts from the interview:

It’s been 10 years since you entered the music scene by taking part in the reality show X Factor India in 2011. Looking back, do you think you were confident of achieving so much over the next decade?

Yes, for sure, but I got involved with music about 20 years before that. It was not something that I found in between my journey, but it has always been there with me. I have tried different art forms such as mixed martial arts — I have got my black belt — and air rifle shooting; I have taken part in Indian nationals. I love hiking, trekking and other kinds of adventure sports.

I have got an MBA degree and come from a business background. Truth be told, I could have pursued business or politics. My father is a senior politician in the North Indian hill state of Uttarakhand, where I come from. But music kept me going all along and I need an hour daily with my guitar before calling it a day. No wonder, I chose music as the calling of my life.

Had I not found success as a musician, I’d still be pursuing it for the rest of my life. I participated in a television reality show as a part of that musical journey. I studied music in high school. I also travelled across India to study music. Music grew on me. It’s a special part of my life for sure.

What are your plans for the next decade?

Well, I don’t know what I’ll be doing over the next 10 days! I’m not a person who thinks of the future or of the past. I hardly give 10 per cent of my time to the past and the future. I believe in living in the present. The future will be rosy, if I spend good quality time in the present.

We as humans have started spending a lot of time living in the past or the future. It’s not about the next 10 years, but more about the last 10 years that have passed.

My biggest achievement over the past decade is successfully making songs. I never wanted to be a one-hit wonder. At times, artists get stereotyped because of the kind of songs they get associated with. I love to experiment with my songs. I like to step out of my comfort zones. This is my mantra for the next 10 years of my life. This has been my motto and made me evolve as a musician.

Could you share your views on the current music scenario, including Bollywood and non-film genres, back home in India?

The non-film music scene in India has bloomed. At present, the independent music scene is flourishing in India. This trend has been encouraging as it gives upcoming talents like me, who come from small towns, (the chance) to live big dreams.

A person’s talent paves his/her path. Several talented artists are releasing great music on their independent channels. They have negligible marketing and promotion budgets. This is the power of music, which transcends all obstacles.

Can you recall an incident in your career that you are unlikely to ever forget?

My musical journey has been interesting. I had major ups and downs and I learnt a lot about being a better human. How humble you are in your ups and how graceful you are during your downs is what decides the kind of person you are and will eventually become. My career has taught me a lot, including how to be like a spring. The more you push me down, the higher I’ll jump. That’s the kind of passion you need to make a career out of a vocation that you’re in love with.

Initially, I had a major fallout with music labels. Later, my inner voice told me to bounce back and brace myself for the challenges with a smile. The fact that I can smile through my downs is the reason that I never struggled with music. All in all, my musical journey has been breathtaking.

What can the UAE audience expect from your October 29 show?

I am an artist that all generations can listen to and enjoy. I’m an artist that the whole family can come and watch. The genres and styles of music in my concert are not restricted to one. I have made an interesting concert where I will be covering 30-35 songs and I’m going to take you on a beautiful journey; I’ve been waiting for two years to come and play the music I have been working on and finally I get to do that. So more than trying to impress my audience, I will be doing a lot of expressing.

Jubin’s Insta hits

Despite being around in the music scene for over 10 years, and despite having his voice attached to many hit numbers, for some Jubin Nautiyal is a name that has popped up on their social media horizon only of late.

If you are an Insta-addict, chances are you have been inundated with reels featuring his most popular song in recent times, Raatan Lambiyan from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani (pictured) starrer Shershaah.

It is easily one of the top songs on insta reels in current times, a feat Nautyal seems most chuffed about. But Nautiyal is also very clear that “my strength is not being a one hit wonder,” something that is obvious judging by the popularity of some of his recent songs.

Be it Tujhe Kitna Chahe Aur Hum from Kabir Singh or Tum Hi Aana from Marjaavaan, he has a repertoire that could be the envy of any Bollywood singer worth his tunes. He recently starred with Mouni Roy in the video for his single Dil Galti Kar Baitha, that has gone viral as well.

Tips for those wanting to follow Jubin’s musical footsteps

*Music is all about expression and not impression.

*Competition is not for artists, it’s for horses. There should be no competition, but only inspiration.

*Life will push you down 99 times, but you have to get up the 100th time. We want to be remembered as a brave generation.

*Feel is the essence of music, which touches the bottom of an aficionado’s heart.

EVENT DETAILS

Jubin Nautiyal live in concert

Date: Friday, October 29

Time: 9pm

Venue: Coca-Cola Arena

Tickets: PlatinumList, coca-cola-arena.com and Dubai Calendar