Javed Akhtar, Kabir Khan to headline Dubai’s Tahbib Festival 2025

Dubai is preparing to welcome one of its most anticipated cultural celebrations as the Tahbib Festival 2025 returns for a two-day multilingual showcase on November 29 and December 1 at India Club, Oud Metha Road. Known for bringing communities together through cinema, poetry, literature, and performance arts, this year’s edition promises to be the festival’s most dynamic and diverse gathering yet.

Day one of the festival will open with an exclusive conversation on cinema and global storytelling led by renowned filmmaker Kabir Khan, director of acclaimed films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, and 83. His session is expected to draw filmmakers, students, and cinema enthusiasts eager to explore the evolving landscape of Indian and international film industries.

Alongside cinema, the day will feature panel discussions with changemakers and business leaders, a psychology segment, dedicated English and Arabic literary sessions, and captivating music and theatre performances, offering audiences a powerful blend of intellectual and artistic engagement.

Day two will celebrate the literary soul of the region with a grand Mushaira featuring distinguished poets, followed by a performance by Mumbai’s specially-abled Audis Band, and the Tahbib Voice Award ceremony. The festival will conclude with a soulful Qawwali Night, promising an evening of spiritual ecstasy and musical brilliance.

Tahbib Festival will highlight the richness of Urdu, Arabic and English, creating a shared space for storytellers and audiences from around the world.

