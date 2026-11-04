Countdown ticks for IIFA Weekend and Awards in Abu Dhabi

One of Indian cinema’s biggest celebrations will take place in Abu Dhabi next year, drawing in some of the country’s biggest superstars and other personalities.

The 27th edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards will also bring in filmmakers, musicians and celebrated hosts and performers. It will take place on January 22-23, 2027, at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island.

The event's lineup includes leading film personalities such as Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Nora Fatehi, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Abhishek Banerjee, Himesh Reshammiya and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Others such as Ram Charan, Rani Mukerji, Vicky Kaushal, AR Rahman, Ravi Kishan, Chunky Panday, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Ramesh Taurani, Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, Ashutosh Gowariker, Vikrant Massey, Anupam Kher, Mrunal Thakur, Urvashi Rautela, David Dhawan and Rajkumar Santoshi, will also be a part of the event.

'More than 100 stars'

“We are bringing together an extraordinary constellation of over 100 stars, featuring Indian cinema’s biggest superstars, celebrated filmmakers, creative visionaries, music icons and distinguished industry stalwarts, for an unprecedented showcase of Indian cinema on one global stage,” Andre Timmins, Co-Founder, IIFA, said in a statement.

“The sheer scale and calibre of talent coming together this year make this an exceptionally special edition for us. From iconic superstars and acclaimed filmmakers to celebrated hosts and phenomenal performers, we are creating a truly spectacular experience that reflects the immense diversity, influence and global appeal of Indian cinema,” Timmins said.

“With the incredible support of our partners in Abu Dhabi, we are taking that vision to an entirely new level," he said. "Yas Island is poised to come alive with extraordinary entertainment, cinematic brilliance and unparalleled glamour."