Iftar review: Good food, great views at Park Regis Kris Kin

Iftar at Kris with a View offers a wonderful family experience

by Enid Grace Parker Published: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 2:04 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 2:12 PM

A serene atmosphere, spectacular vantage points, and great service are three factors that have always drawn me to Kris with a View, located on the 19th floor of Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai. Offering panoramic views of the city, the Pan Asian restaurant and lounge is perfect for any get-together with friends or family over varied and flavourful fare; it’s also a rather ideal spot for a single person, perfect for musing in solitude whilst taking in eclectic sights and partaking of a fine selection of food and beverages.

During the holy month, this popular venue is offering a sumptuous Iftar, which we had the chance to sample recently. A range of authentic Arabian cuisine is on offer, including Ouzi, Kibbeh Bin Laban, and Shawarma complemented by an array of international fare to suit varied palates.

Seated aside one of Kris’ famed windows looking out at the bright lights of old Dubai, we started our meal with some crunchy falafel and mini-samosas, washed down with a refreshing Kamardine (apricot) beverage.

A couple of inspired influencers flitted about making reels at the various food stations as we took helpings of the classic Middle Eastern meal Ouzi (spiced rice with lamb), Samak Harra (spiced fish in tahini) and Freekeh (a thoroughly enjoyable though slightly heavy dish of chicken and lentils).

Subsequent small bites from the mixed grill were enough to leave us feeling rather full, though there was plenty of fare we hadn’t tried yet including a tempting array of salad items, desserts and fruit. Next time, perhaps.

Iftar at Kris With a View includes a Henna artist experience and offers diners a chance to win a weekend stay at Park Regis Kris Kin with Themed Night buffet for two at the end of Ramadan.

Iftar is priced at Dh120 and available throughout Ramadan, Maghrib to 11pm.