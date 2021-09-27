Go on a fashion shopping spree with DIVAlicious in Dubai

Fancy some festive or wedding shopping or even just a casual retail spree? Then you’re in luck as popular fashion and lifestlye exhibition DIVAlicious is back with a bang in Dubai from September 30 - October 2.

DIVAlicious - conceptualised by Dubai-based expat entrepreneur Vanitaa Bhatia - has been hosting successful exhibitions in the city for 10 years now.

This year, over 90 exhibitors will be showcasing affordable Western and Ethnic casual and diffusion wear, jewellery, accessories, décor, gifting, edibles and more. DIVAlicious will bring you an eclectic collection of fashion from Delhi, Mumbai. Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Pakistani and Dubai based brands.

Catering to men, women and kids, the upcoming edition of DIVAlicious is also presenting an exciting new concept of luxury designers turning their line up to affordable pricing, which is the new rage – everything will go for under Dh2000.

Among the designers exhibiting this year are HAUTEBOX BOUTIQUE, Rajat Tangri, The Boozy Button, Nupur Kanoi, LIBAAS and many more.

This year’s event is also adhering strictly to all Covid norms as per the rules and regulations of the UAE. Apart from a socially distanced layout for each booth, there will be sanitisers in every stall and the entire exhibition will be disinfected every day. Exhibitors will undergo Covid tests at the ports of departure and arrival as per government regulations.

If there is a big crowd, a waiting area will engage shoppers with complimentary foot massages by Aroushi Salon & Spa or you can order a coffee to relax!

Entry to the three-day exhibition, being held at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, is free and there is valet parking from 11am to 8pm on all days! For further details please contact DIVAlicious on 0504585265 or admin@divalicious.com