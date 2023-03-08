First official Dubai Fashion Week to kick off in Design District on March 10

Bollywood actress shares her excitement at returning to cinemas with a rom com like
The first official Dubai Fashion Week (DFW), founded by Dubai Design District (d3) and the Arab Fashion Council (AFC), is set to make its debut, kicking off this week in d3 as well as in other exciting new venues and locations across Dubai.
The official Dubai Fashion Week, which launched at an intimate event last month attended by dignitaries, government officials and fashion and culture media, becomes the region’s definitive fashion fixture. With this first edition it will see new spaces and locations used for catwalk shows as well as city-wide engagements comprising worldwide brands and homegrown regional talents, fortifying Dubai’s presence as a global fashion hub and international reference for the entire industry.
Dubai Fashion Week evolves from the successful legacy of Arab Fashion Week. Running from Friday, March 10 to Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the new official fashion event is set to draw international collaborators, design-makers, and visitors, with an extensive gathering of media and buyers arriving in Dubai following Paris Fashion Week, to view the Autumn Winter 2023/24 collections. The event underscores Tecom Group’s commitment to cementing Dubai as a global creative capital and builds on the Emirate’s status as a global hub for business growth and investment.
Talking on the first official Dubai Fashion Week, Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District (d3), part of Tecom Group, said: “The world eagerly anticipates the first Dubai Fashion Week, which evolves from our successful Arab Fashion Week and is the next chapter in our region’s exciting fashion journey. To celebrate this momentous event, the industry looks to honour Dubai's growing influence as one of the five major global fashion capitals and to feature international brands and experts from around the world to gather at Dubai Design District, the hub of our region’s creative talent and a hub with the vision, ambition and innovation to elevate the impact and reach of creatives globally.”
Jacob Abrian, Chief Executive Officer of the Arab Fashion Council, said: “We look forward to unveiling the new Dubai Fashion Week and see Dubai stand alongside its peers as one of the world's leading fashion capitals. We are delighted to see the Arab Fashion Council (AFC), Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai's major industry stakeholders, and member designers join forces to mark a historical move and unite the local fashion scene under DFW's broad umbrella.”
A number of exciting new initiatives are also set to be launched during the week to commemorate the first official Dubai Fashion Week and its vision to further grow Dubai as a global fashion capital, in-line with Paris, Milan, London and New York. These will include the unveiling of a steering committee for Dubai Fashion Week, a buyers committee, and a permanent designers committee, all of which will work under the Arab Fashion Council's supervision to ensure Dubai Fashion Week's ambitious goals and vision are met and steer the future of the new Dubai Fashion Week in a dynamic and sustainable way.
Dubai Fashion Week will provide regional designers with a platform to do business with international buyers and distributors, whilst serving as a gateway for international talent and brands to continue expanding their global footprint through the regional market.
The six-day event from 10-15 March will present a packed schedule, with the following main fixtures:
Friday 10 to Saturday 11 March Men’s Autumn Winter 23/24
Sunday 12 to Tuesday 14 March Women’s Ready-to-Wear Autumn Winter 23/24
Wednesday 15 March Women’s Couture Spring Summer 23
The busy week will further be marked by a global collaboration between Hot Wheels x Anomalous, the first Arab brand to partner with the iconic name. It is part of the growing synergies between the Arab Fashion Council and Mattel, and follows the collaboration between Barbie and Lebanese designer Jean-Louis Sabaji in October last year.
