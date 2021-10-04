Fashion Carnival to draw shoppers in Dubai

Don’t know what to wear for Diwali? Want all your festive shopping to be done in one place? Don’t fret.

With the excitement of festive season in the air, Riwaaz is back with yet another one of its exclusive fashion and lifestyle exhibitions, India Fashion Carnival.

Riwaaz will be welcoming over 60 exhibitors from around the world, and giving its visitors a vast variety to choose from in designer clothing, men’s wear, jewellery, accessories, home decor, kids’ wear, gifting solutions and lots more.

Don’t miss the opportunity to check out the unique yet affordable collections by each exhibitor at the event.

The two-day weekend exhibition will be held in Hotel Taj Dubai, Business Bay on October 8 and 9.