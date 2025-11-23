Eduscan Institute's event promotes hope, healing and community empowerment

The Eduscan Institute, a leading organisation for holistic education and empowerment of children of determination, presented Inner Peace, Outer Health: The Path to Healing on November 8, 2025, at the Iranian Club, Dubai, and on November 9, 2025 at the Indian Embassy, Abu Dhabi.

Guests of honour included Dr Ram Singarachari, consultant medical oncologist, Mediclinic; Dr Yashaswini Shivashankara, consultant radiation oncologist, Mediclinic; Dr Trilok Kiribagha Chandrashekara, Mediclinic; and Dr Aisha Al Salami, consultant medical oncologist, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Abu Dhabi.

The event celebrated healing, inclusivity, and resilience, uniting communities in the UAE’s Year of Community.

A highlight of the programme was the Walk of Confidence, where students from the Eduscan Institute for Children of Determination walked alongside 20 university students from Amity University, Symbiosis University, and de Montfort University—symbolising inclusion, courage, and compassion in action.

The most powerful and emotional part of the evening was the “Walk of Courage”—a ramp walk featuring 12 cancer survivors, each dressed in bridal wear, symbolising new beginnings, and triumph over adversity.

Each step on this ramp represented strength, healing, and the will to live life fully. As they walked with poise and pride, the audience rose in admiration—celebrating these remarkable women, true warriors who have faced cancer with faith and grace.

The evening also featured a soulful performance titled Healing Through Movement by Vishakha Verma and her troupe from Vishakha’s Dance and Music Training Institute—Dubai’s first inclusive dance academy.

The keynote address was delivered by Ms. Ruby Ahluwalia, senior bureaucrat (IAS, 1987 batch) and founder of Sanjeevani… Life Beyond Cancer, a nationally recognized non-profit that has supported over 1.3 million underprivileged cancer patients across India.

Dr. Alka Kalra, founder and director of Eduscan Institute, said: “This event is not just about healing from illness, but about rediscovering the strength that lies within every individual. Our students, cancer victors, and the community together embody resilience, compassion, and unity—the true spirit of the UAE Year of Community.”