Dubai’s ‘Theater’ unveils epic dinner show ‘Lost in Time’

A musical journey through every era

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 4:28 PM

Dubai’s renowned dinner show destination, Theater, is set to thrill with a new show, ‘Lost in Time’ which launches on Wednesday and fabulous entertainment and gastronomy with musical history.

As one of the most unique entertainment hotspots in the Middle East, Theater is committed to presenting real artists and incredible shows while serving up delicious and innovative dishes created by award winning Chef Mattheus Stinnissen. With the debut of ‘Lost in Time’, Theater continues to push the boundaries of entertainment, offering an immersive experience unlike anything seen before.

An epic journey through the eras, ‘Lost in Time’, the concept of the maestro Guy Manoukian with the assistance of talented Actor and Art Director Cristian Lo Presti, catapults audiences into a captivating narrative centered around the concept of time travel. The story follows the odyssey of two astronauts who become marooned in various historical ages while seeking a path back to their present. Each era they visit brings with it an eclectic array of pop hits from that period which help to guide them.

From the swinging melodies of the 1920’s to the revolutionary spirit of rock ‘n’ roll and disco fever of the 1970’s, ‘Lost in Time’ is guaranteed to have audiences of every age on their feet through a stellar lineup of iconic hits from across the decades.

The musical journey serves as a testament to the enduring impact of music and its ability to unite people across generations. Guy Manoukian expressed his excitement for the new season show saying ‘The Theater Dubai is committed to delivering the immersive entertainment and ‘Lost in Time’ is a testament to that dedication, delivering an extraordinary experience which transcends time and enables connection through the power of music.”

Prepare to be spellbound by ‘Lost in Time’ at The Theater Dubai, where the magic of music meets the allure of time travel in a dinner show that will take audiences on a unique journey, one song at a time.

Where: The Theater, Fairmont Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road

Bookings: +971 4 222 2268 | reservations@thetheaterdubai.com