Dubai: World Biohack Summit 2025 returns for its third edition

This year's edition of the event will host more than 25 expert speakers, over 30 brands, and at least 2,000 participants from 30 countries or more

Published: Sun 23 Nov 2025, 3:53 PM

The third edition of the World Biohack Summit is set to take place on December 12 and 13, 2025, at the JW Marriott Marina Convention Centre, Dubai, bringing together biohackers, wellness seekers, scientists, practitioners, brands, and entrepreneurs from 30+ countries. 

Organised under the visionary leadership of WBHS founder and chief curator Dr Sajeev Nair—a transformation strategist, biohacker, and bestselling author—the summit promises an immersive experience where cutting-edge science meets ancient wellness wisdom, making it the largest biohack event in MENA & Asia. 

WBHS 2025 will host more than 25+ expert speakers, over 30 brands, and at least 2,000 participants from at least 30 countries. The event is structured around themes such as genomics, AI-driven health optimisation, longevity, peak performance, mental wellness and more. Leading brands including Vieroots, Limoverse, StemRegen are supporting the event as sponsors. 

Interactive zones at WBHS 2025 will include DNA-based wellness assessments, AI-powered health tools, brain optimisation labs, longevity tech & recovery devices, cold plunge challenge, plant medicine insights and the integration of Eastern & Western wellness traditions. 

Highlights include keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, exclusive workshops, and experience zones. Speakers for this edition include experts such as Marisa Peer, Dr Pal Manickam, Dr Elie Abirached, Dr Angie Kassabie, Christian Drapeau and more. Exhibitors range from tech start-ups to wellness brands, giving delegates direct access to innovation in biohacking and longevity. 

This is the third edition of WBHS. The previous edition focused on “Human Performance Optimisation” across five pillars: Longevity, Peak Performance, Age Reversal, Recovery, and Mental Health. 

The 2025 edition takes the immersive format further: attendees won’t just listen, they will experience biohacking in action. With 30+ exhibitors, experience zones, and interactive workshops, the event is designed as an upgrade-your-life experience, not a passive conference. The Summit also emphasises personalised health journeys, combining quantified self-tools, traditional healing, and high-performance science under one roof. 

Under the stewardship of Dr Sajeev Nair, the Summit has grown to become Asia & MENA’s premier biohacking event. “Through the World Biohack Summit we are converging modern scientific achievements from the West with wellness wisdom from the East,” Dr Nair said in a statement. His role as Chief Curator ensures an integrated, future-facing programme that transcends typical wellness conferences. 

Visit worldbiohacksummit.ae to explore the full list of speakers, exhibitors, and opportunities along with early-bird ticketing. 