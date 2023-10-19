Dubai: Miss UAE International 2023 promises a night of elegance

The Grand Finale will take place on October 29

By CT Desk Published: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 6:56 PM

Dubai is buzzing with anticipation as Being Muskaan Events, led by the illustrious Meena Asrani, prepares to host the highly-awaited Miss UAE International 2023 on October 29. This dazzling event features a stellar lineup of finalists, including Meriam Niveditha, Mehak Uppal, Mohita Rajiv, Hanie Abedi, and more, all vying for the coveted title.

The event will be a showcase of cultural richness and style, with abayas by Roua Designs and a Gown and Ethnic round designed by Old Story Trading LLC, paying tribute to heritage and fashion. Sims Blossoms will bring a touch of elegance as the Exclusive Jewellery Partner.

Neha Silva, the Director of Miss UAE International 2023, along with renowned show choreographer Manoj Shetty and F&B Partner Chef Shweta Gupta, ensures an evening that surpasses all expectations.

The Grand Finale will take place at the prestigious Ramee Dream Hotel in Dubai, where a distinguished panel of judges from the fashion and business industry will have the weighty responsibility of selecting the winner.

Stay updated on this elegant affair by following @beingmuskaanevents on Instagram.