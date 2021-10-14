>
American singer Don Moen heads to Dubai

Filed on October 14, 2021

Performance part of Dubai Shopping Festival events

American singer-songwriter and producer Don Moen is all set to perform his songs of hope and love in Dubai this December.

Well-known for his contemporary songs of worship, Moen’s performance on December 18 is part of The Dubai Shopping Festival events.

It will take place at Coca-Cola Arena.

Don says of his own journey, “I’m not sure how I ended up where I am today. I never could have predicted it. I attribute it to all the tiny decisions I made along the way that added up to where I am now.”

Don’s concerts and seminars have taken him to Australia, Brazil, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ghana, Hong Kong, Japan, South Africa, across Southeast Asia, India, South Korea, UAE, Qatar, Rwanda, Nigeria and many other countries around the world.

Today Moen lives in Nashville, Tennessee with his wife Laura, where he is president of Don Moen Productions and spends time with his five children and 7 grandchildren.

“Music can truly change and heal the world, an evening of love, hope and music is what we need most now. Music is therapy and no one better than Don who delivers it best to calm the soul”, said Pragna Vaya, of Orbit Events.

“This Message of hope and celebration of love through music is much needed at this moment since the world is in recovery after the pandemic” added Rohan F. Britto, Orbit Events.

Tickets ranging from Dh95 (Gold) to Dh250 (Royal) is available at coca-cola-arena.com, platinumlist.net, 800tickets.com, ae.bookmyshow.com and dubaicalendar.com. There are also meet and greet sessions available.




 
 
 
