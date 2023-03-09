Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Najwa Karam, Seal and more: 12 ways to spend your weekend in UAE

From concerts and art shows to fashion events and family activities, there is plenty to do in the country from March 10-12

By CT Desk Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 1:26 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 2:07 PM

Catch Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike in Dubai

World-renowned DJ duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, known for their high-energy performances and diverse range of music, from house and techno to progressive and electro, will be performing at a day-and-night beach concert at Zero Gravity Dubai. The event kicks off at 10am with a pool and beach brunch and will go on until 2am, giving party-goers the opportunity to experience the best of both worlds – a relaxing day at the beach followed by an electrifying night of music and dancing. Pool and beach brunch tickets start from Dh399 for ladies and Dh449 for men. Brunch tickets include unlimited food and drinks from 1pm-5pm. Doors to the concert open from 5pm and entry tickets start from Dh149. Tickets at Platinumlist.

Head over to Dubai Fashion Week

Curated by Dubai Design District (d3) and the Arab Fashion Council, the first official edition of Dubai Fashion Week is set to unite the fashion scene in Dubai and further cement the Emirate’s position as a global fashion capital. The event will include an exciting line-up of collection launches, pop-ups, masterclasses, parties and panel talks, with more than 45 events on the fashion calendar.

This first edition will see new spaces and locations used for catwalk shows as well as city-wide engagements comprising worldwide brands and homegrown regional talents. Atelier AMATO Couture will open the event on March 10 by presenting an ensemble of iconic pieces. Dubai-based label Anomalous will unveil collaboration with Hot Wheels and launch a global capsule collection. Among other designers showcasing at the event are Michael Cinco (designs pictured), House of Victor, Lili Blanc and Dima Ayad. At Dubai Design District, March 10-15. Stay updated at https://dubaifashionweek.org/calendar/

See Seal in Sharjah

British singer Seal, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday, will belt out his popular hits at Al Majaz Amphitheatre on March 11.

Known for memorable tracks like Crazy and Killer, among many others, as well as his unique vocal talent, Seal has sold over 20 million records worldwide and most recently presented a stunning rendition of Kiss from a Rose on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Don’t miss the Wireless Festival in Abu Dhabi

One of Europe’s biggest urban music festivals, Wireless, is coming to Abu Dhabi on March 11 with a sensational line-up of musical acts that includes Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz, Black Sherif, Ali Gatie, King, Divine, Young Stunners, Raja Kumari, Casa Vince and M.I.A.

Expect multiple stages with stunning live performances across genres of hip-hop, grime, rap and more, as well as F&B and winning activations. At Etihad Park, Yas Island. Tickets at wirelessfestival.me

Update your style at the Numaish Summer Show

Update your wardrobe at the Numaish Summer Show where over 70 Designers in various lifestyle categories are coming together to present the season’s hottest trends.

Shoppers will be spoiled for choice as a diverse line-up of premium to affordable designers showcase ethnic, Western and fusion wear, jewellery and accessories in latest trends and styles for the season. Among the labels to look forward to are VINEETRAHUL, Puneet Kapoor Label, World of RA, Boho Chic by Sukriti Jain, Dhaaga & Co, Divya Reddy and Pasha India. March 10 and 11, from 11am-9pm at Al Yasat Ballroom, Swissotel Al Murooj Dubai.

Experience the Spring Fiesta

BurJuman Mall has transformed into a vibrant oasis with stunning floral displays that capture the essence and beauty of spring, inspired by the Filipino festival of Panagbenga.

With a focus on style and sustainability, there’s something for everyone, from floral delights and cultural connections to fashion finds and eco-friendly rewards. There are also plenty of Instagrammable moments to capture! Till March 19.

Check out the largest all-women art exhibition

Cypriot artist Alexandra Namuh (artwork pictured) and Estonian artist Xenia Joost are among the 112 international artists attending and exhibiting at the sixth edition of Art Connects Women (ACW), a regional hallmark event and exhibition in the UAE celebrating the spirit of International Women’s Day under the patronage of UNESCO. ACW is currently the largest all-women art event and exhibition in the UAE.

Public viewing of the exhibition - themed ‘Dare to Dream’ - is from 10am-10pm on March 10 and 11 at Le Patio Restaurant on the 2nd Floor of Al Habtoor Palace Hotel in Dubai.

Have a mama-rific day at DIFC

Real Mums UAE is back with another mum-tastic day - the Real Mums Beauty, Health & Wellness Event, where mothers will have the chance to experience hands-on workshops and educational talks on mental health and wellness.

There will also be an assortment of delicious food and snacks and other activities. March 11, 10am-2pm at The Point, Central Park Towers, DIFC. Interested mothers can RSVP on https://www.realmumsuae.com/event-details/real-mums-beauty-health-wellness-event

Spend time at a Family Fair

Visit the Yas Acres Family Fair, a one-day event being held at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club that promises to be a fun-filled family-friendly day including exciting live entertainment, engaging kids’ activities, pop-up markets, special dining offers, pool access and lively fitness classes.

11am-6pm on March 11. Contact 02 2087222.

Let the Franco Film Festival move you

Celebrating the French language through the theme of movement, the 7-day Franco Film Festival presented by Cinema Akil will exhibit masterpieces from France, Canada, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Belgium.

The program will open with Alain Ughetto’s animated feature Interdit aux Chiens et aux Italian (also called No Dogs or Italian Allowed, scene pictured), followed by Breathless, a homage to the pioneer of the New Wave, Jean-Luc Godard. Film lovers will also have the opportunity to engage in insightful Q&As with select films being screened in the presence of their creators. March 10-16. Tickets priced at Dh50 can be purchased from the Cinema Akil website.

Sing along with Najwa Karam

Popular Arab artist Najwa Karam, known for hits like Eidak Eidak, Khallini Shoufak and many more, will perform classics as well as her most recent songs in a live concert at Dubai Opera on March 10. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Experience the Bonobo Fragments Tour

UK electronica star Bonobo aka Simon Green will render an electrifying performance at Dubai Opera that will showcase his new album Fragments, an LP dedicated to nature and movement.

One of the biggest names in dance music, Green’s career highlights include seven Grammy nominations, playing huge arenas including Glastonbury and Coachella and landing a top ten album in multiple countries, top five in the UK and a Billboard dance album number one in the US, with 2017's Migration. March 11, tickets on Platinumlist.