Designer Pallavi Puri to showcase collections in Dubai

Indian fashion designer Pallavi Puri will be showcasing her work at an upcoming exhibition in Dubai. The Collective will feature a beautiful collection blended with the elegance of a rich heritage and subtle contemporary strokes by Pallavi.

We caught up with Pallavi for a chat.

What can people expect from your upcoming Dubai exhibition?

Exquisite traditional craftmanship in contemporary ideas exclusive for our clientele.

You have a base in Dubai as well as in India. How different are the shopping sensibilities of clients in both places?

Dubai and Indian fashion are both interlinked, so there’s not much of a difference; in both places day to day dressing varies according to personal style.

Your clothes as seen on Instagram have lovely smooth flowing silhouettes, which look very comfortable. What is your main inspiration while designing and who is the ideal woman you design for?

My inspiration is the rich heritage and craftsmanship of India. The ideal woman i would design for is Queen Rania of Jordan.

How has the pandemic redefined fashion according to you? Many opted for comfort over vanity during the work at home period. Has that translated into your latest collection?

I like to give my clients variety. I had done a capsule collection which was used during the pandemic as comfort wear.

You have an Emirati Line that you debuted in April 2021. Can you tell us more about it?

The Emirati line defines the woman of substance. Emirati women are traditional, classy and modern. I translated these aesthetics and added a contemporary feel to my Emirati line.

Rajesh Pratap and Victoria Beckham are two designers who have had an immense impact on your work. Could you tell us what makes their designs stand out for you?

The simplicity with which they make with their garments and the statement those garments make.

What are the fabrics and embellishments you love to work with?

I love to work with textured fabric; I enjoy detailed and thread-work.

If you had to dress a Bollywood or Hollywood celebrity who would it be?

Deepika Padukone.

What are your thoughts on the evolution of fashion scene in Dubai?

Dubai fashion has evolved over the last 10 years - sensibility and awareness has grown remarkably.

If you had to spend as ideal day in Dubai, where would you go and what would you do?

Dubai has beautiful beaches and dunes. It would be unfair if I choose one as both are as relaxing and comforting for me.

EVENT DETAILS:

THE COLLECTIVE

The Samaya Ballroom, Ritz Carlton DIFC

October 2 and 3, Saturday and Sunday

10am - 8pm