Create a bling legacy in Dubai with this jewellery brand

Filed on October 24, 2021

Legacy Fine Jewellery offering bespoke meetings for a couple of days

Dubai is known as the ‘city of gold’, which can only tell people we’re not shy about our love of jewellery.

When it comes to brands, though, there can often appear to be too many out there. Designs at Legacy Fine Jewellery aim to bring you pieces that are as exclusive as they are exquisite. Quality has always been a virtue of significance with over 100 plus years family heritage in dealing with delicate and innovative designs. With a clientele spread across the world, Legacy is always inspired to create timeless pieces that are a class apart, which make waves at shows in India, London, Dubai, Sharjah, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and beyond. The marque’s new festive collection, featuring iconic must-have pieces which are a perfect blend of modern and traditional designs, is currently on show at a one-of-a-kind private collection displaying the largest Polki uncut diamond jewellery selection outside India. Exclusively exhibiting by appointment only until October 27 from 11am to 6pm at Legacy Fine Jewellery 1702, Platinum Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, find your perfect item today.

