Christmas in UAE: Where to enjoy festive dining experiences on December 24 and 25

We bring you some amazing options for lunch, dinner and brunch

Published: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 11:07 AM Last updated: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 11:14 AM

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa

Enjoy a Christmas Day Brunch at Palm Kitchen, priced at Dh499 for the Festive Christmas Buffet and Soft Beverage Package, Dh649 for the Festive Christmas Buffet and House Beverage Package, Dh199 for kids below 12 years and complimentary for those below 6 years old. Santa will be making special appearances at the Palm Kitchen over the festive season so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for him. December 25, from 12:30pm – 4 pm. Call 04 275 4444

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with a delicious Christmas Brunch at Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection. Experience a cozy outdoor setting that will be transformed into a magical wonderland all decked out with glittering Christmas trees and tinkling fairy lights. Dive into a medley of culinary treasures with live cooking stations, festive delights and dishes from around the world accompanied with live entertainment for the little ones.There will also be a special appearance from Santa Claus and a Christmas Choir to serenade you with festive tunes. December 25, 12:30pm to 4pm. Priced at Dh350 per person including fresh juices and soft beverages; Dh450 per person including festive cocktails and selected house beverages; Dh650 per person including unlimited bubbles. At Luciano’s, Salamar Garden Area.

Kempinski, Mall of the Emirates

Celebrate this Christmas with loved ones over a delicious brunch at Olea. The buffet features traditional dishes, live carving stations and a winter wonderland dessert section, along with a dedicated children’s play area and a special visit from Santa himself! December 25, 1pm - 5pm. Dh400 person inclusive of soft drinks, Dh550 inclusive of soft drinks & house beverages and Dh250 for kids ages 6-12 years. Children under age six dine for free. For reservations, call 04 409 5999.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Enjoy a Christmas day feast at Dhow & Anchor with a three-course sharing menu accompanied by festive free-flowing beverages. December 25, from 12pm – 3pm and 6pm – 9pm. Priced at Dh595 with soft beverages, Dh695 with house beverages and Dh295 for kids between 4 – 12 years old. For reservations, visit www.jumeirah.com/christmasday

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

Enjoy an evening of culinary indulgence with a six-course French and Italian degustation menu by celebrated Chef Saverio. December 24, 7pm - 10pm, December 25, 12:30pm – 2:30pm, Dh1,600 per person or Dh600 minimum spend on a la carte on Christmas Day. At Al Muntaha. For reservations, visit www.jumeirah.com/christmasday

Joe’s Backyard, DFC

Feast on the juiciest flame-grilled dishes along with an extensive selection of drinks and beverages. Elevate your festivities with live entertainment provided by the in-house DJ and guest performers. The spectacular view from the terrace will add to a truly memorable experience. Hang around, Santa might show up to deliver gifts. December 23, 8pm - 11pm; December 24, 1:30pm – 4:30pm and 8pm – 11pm; December 25 – 2pm - 5pm or 8pm to 11pm. Priced at Dh295 per person, including a three-course set menu and unlimited selected house beverages; Dh395 per person including a three-course set menu and unlimited premium beverages. For reservations, call 055 709 4509.

Caesars Palace Dubai

Enjoy entertainment by a live band and an extravagant selection of festive favourites at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen. Start with a selection of sensational starters before relishing Gordon's signature mains. Think Traditional Roast Turkey with all of the trimmings, Porcini Rubbed Rib Eye with Butter Poached Prawns, Rump of Lamb, and Halibut. Save room for dessert as the cheese corner and candy shop has had a festive makeover with a bumper selection from chocolate yule log, Christmas pudding, berry trifle to sticky toffee pudding, a fun Eton mess challenge and free-flowing beverages, including Christmas favourites. December 24 and 25, 12.30pm - 4pm. Priced at Dh695 per adult with house beverages and sparkling; Dh295 per child aged 4 – 11 years. To book, call 04 5566466.

Grosvenor House

Gather friends and family for the ultimate festive feast of international cuisine, served buffet style at Sloane’s this Christmas Eve. With a wide selection of international delicacies to great drinks packages, you can eat, drink and be merry at this family-friendly brunch, leading up to the big day. Adding to the Christmas joy, there will be a live DJ and a chance to snap a polaroid picture in Santa’s secret grotto. December 24, 1-4pm. Priced at Dh475 inclusive of soft beverages, Dh675 inclusive of selected house beverages and sparkling grape, Dh975 inclusive of selected house beverages and bubbles, Dh325 for kids aged 6 – 12 years, and kids under six eat for free. To book, call 04 317 6000.

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

The Kitchen will provide a long leisurely international lunchtime buffet on Christmas day. Guests can enjoy great drinks and food with seasonal music to stay in the Christmas groove all day. Face painting for kids and a visit by Santa Claus will seal the festive mood. Priced at Dh395 per adult for the buffet, Dh195 with soft drinks, Dh195 for teens. Dh150 for kids aged 4-11 years. December 25, 1pm – 3.30pm.

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites

Indulge in a sensational set menu at Observatory Bar & Grill, specially curated for the season with glittering views over Dubai Marina and the Palm Jumeirah setting the scene for an extra special Christmas Eve. December 24, 6:30pm to 11pm. Priced at Dh499 per person including house beverages. To book, call 04 319 4000

Rive Gauche, DIFC

Add extra sparkle to this year’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day celebrations by leaving it in the glamour-filled hands of new French dining and cabaret experience, Rive Gauche. Very much a family affair, the DIFC immersive venue will be keeping all the high-kicking and Moulin-Rouge style flair for their Christmas brunch but keeping things kiddie-friendly. Expect a three-course festive brunch menu including starters selection, choice of one main course to share for two, side dishes and delicious desserts taking diners on a culinary tour of classic French celebration dishes. Teamed with special festive entertainment, from a live cabaret act straight out of Paris and a DJ spinning catchy soundtracks between courses. Christmas Eve & Day Brunch, December 24 & 25, from 1pm - 4pm. Priced at Dh390, Dh490 (house spirits) and Dh690 (bubbles).

Cleo

Cleo has transformed its charming interior and elegant terrace by adorning the space in spectacular Christmas décor for the Christmas season. Guests will be able to savour festive specials including Beetroot Carpaccio, Roasted Turkey, Mediterranean Sea Bass, and Meringue Flamed Bûche to name a few. Enjoy Christmas Eve dinner on December 24, from 7pm – 10pm. Priced at Dh395 per person inclusive of house beverages; Dh100 to upgrade to bubbly. Call 04 8711013.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi

Exchange season's greetings with friends and family over a delightful Christmas Brunch. Enjoy turkey, salt bush lamb carvery with all the trimmings & Chef’s Christmas dessert selection. December 25, from 12:30pm - 4:30pm. Priced at Dh325 - soft beverage package, Dh480 house beverage package, Dh655 bubbly package, Dh110 children 6-12 years old, free for children under 6 years old. Call 02 8184888.

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Indulge in a Christmas Day Brunch complete with amazing buffet and drinks package, with live entertainment, Christmas carols and a visit from Santa. At The Market, All Day Eatery, on December 25 from 1pm - 3.30pm. Priced at Dh195 with buffet and unlimited soft beverages, Dh295 with buffet and unlimited selected house beverages, Dh95 per child between 6-11 years while children below 6 dine complimentary. Call 07 246 0134

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

Join Dubai's best party brunch served with a seasonal twist. The Festive Wanderlust brunch is a one stop culinary journey around the world with over 11 live stations serving food and drinks. Embrace your inner wanderlust and embark on this epicurean adventure in true festive spirit. At Wanderlust, 5th Floor JW Marriott Marquis Dubai on December 25, 1pm - 4pm. Priced at Dh425 per person, including house beverages. Entry for 21 years of age and above. Call 04 414 3000.

Bistro by INK

Enjoy a special Christmas set menu, starting off with a choice of butternut squash soup or pumpkin salad. Main course options consist of Roasted Turkey or Lamb Shank, with a choice between tiramisu or chocolate mousse to complete the meal. There are also beautiful views of the Dubai Creek amidst an exuberant ambience and live entertainment from a singer. Priced at Dh99 for the soft drinks package and Dh199 for the house beverage package which includes two hours of unlimited drinks. December 24, 7-10pm and December 25, 6-9pm. At INK Hotel, Al Jaddaf. Call 04 457 3700.

Millennium Airport Hotel

The perfect Christmas Day awaits you at Jones Social. A special brunch menu with unlimited food and drinks for 3 hours. Food will be served in a sharing style and Social happy hour to follow until 7pm. Dh199, Dh289 (with beverages); Dh99 per child between 5 to 12 years old, children below 5 dine free. Call 04 702 8790.

St. Regis Abu Dhabi

The Tuscan Christmas Eve Dinner at Villa Toscana offers a decadent four-course Christmas Eve menu. Beginning with a delicate starter of lobster salad, caviar and pickled vegetables, guests are invited to savour homemade pastas such as ravioli stuffed with robiola cheese, hazelnuts, porcini mushrooms and white truffle, and hearty mains like Wagyu braised beef cheek with brunello sauce, sautéed baby carrots and chestnut purée. Finally, the elegant evening concludes with a choice of magnificent authentic Italian desserts, including festive Panettone and traditional Baba’ Napoletano. December 24 from 7pm to 11pm. Priced at Dh395 per person for soft drinks, or Dh550 per person for mixed beverages. Call 02 694 4553.

Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi

Emirates Palace’s main restaurant, Vendôme will showcase a special Christmas Day-themed breakfast featuring treats such as panettone, gingerbread and sweet brioche, while its Christmas Eve dinner buffet priced from Dh395 per person, is a luxurious catalogue of exceptional flavours, featuring family festivities and a visit from Santa. Call 02 690 9000

Copthorne Lakeview Hotel

Gather your friends and family for a Christmas Eve dinner buffet that’s filled with traditional favourites including a Roast Turkey carving station with a choice of delicious trimmings, Marinated Norwegian Salmon, Christmas pudding, Yule Log and much more. With live entertainment for the whole family, the evening will be filled with festive touches, high spirits and excitement. Enjoy a Christmas Day Brunch for a sumptuous feast of seasonal favourites including roasts, free flowing beverages, stacks of activities for the little ones, live entertainment and magical surprises. December 24 from 6pm to 10pm, and December 25 from 1:30pm to 4pm. Priced at Dh159 per person including soft beverages, Dh259 per person including house beverages, Dh359 per person including sparkling, Dh79 per child, 7 to 12 years old. Call or WhatsApp 056 443 2560