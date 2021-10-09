>
Check out the 'Diwali Edit' fashion exhibition in Dubai

CT Report/Dubai
Filed on October 9, 2021
Photos/Supplied

Pallavi Puri will showcase some stunning designs.

Fashion designer Pallavi Puri will present 'Diwali Edit' on October 12 at Atelier & Posh Rack, Shangri La Hotel, Dubai.

A well-established name in fashion circles in India, Pallavi’s designs are popular in both India and the Middle East. Her Indian wear includes stunning anarkali sets, salwar suits, lehengas and more.

Among her eclectic designs is a UAE collection which includes abayas, long dresses and kaftans. She effortlessly blends extravagant style with various design elements to create ensembles that are stunning, stylish yet comfortable.

Juxtaposing contemporary ideas with exquisite traditional craftsmanship, Pallavi makes her creations come alive in a unique way.

Pallavi’s latest exhibition will take place from 9am-8pm.




 
 
 
