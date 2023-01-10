Celebrate Veganuary in UAE: Six places to try

From fresh juices to healthy vegan bowls and spins on popular dishes, you'll be spoilt for choice with these options

By CT Desk Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 12:13 PM Last updated: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 12:21 PM

Joe & The Juice

Try a variety of vegan shakes, bowls, fresh juices, alternate milk options for hot and cold drinks, and a whole lot more. From the protein-packed Green Vegan Bowl, bursting with vegan pesto, avocado, pumpkin seeds, and assorted vegetables, to the satisfyingly Savoury Vavo Sandwich, piled high with nutrients and vitamins from the spinach, avocado, vegan pesto, and signature Nordic bread, there is something for every plant-based palate. Why not pair it with a guilt-free sweet treat? The Re-Build 2.0 is a heavenly blend of raw cacao, banana, avocado, protein, dates, and refreshing almond-choco drink.

Farzi Dubai

The newly launched menu at Farzi Dubai is full of superfood-packed additions putting a spin on January wellness and Veganuary. Tuck into a Rajasthani veggie Butternut Squash Ghatta Curry, Herb Crusted Paneer Tikka and Dal Chawal Arancini lentil risotto balls with pickled mayo and poppadom rolls. Or opt from Farzi’s vegan plates including Bombay Bhel crispy lentil and flat bread yoghurt spheres with mint & tamarind chutney, or a vegan twist on Karela Calamari made with bitter gourd rings dipped in sweet and sour sauce and sprinkled in roasted sesame. For reservations at City Walk 052 6892012 and Mall of Emirates 050 4075590

Majlis Al Sultan

Indulge in Middle Eastern cuisine which is rich in original vegan dishes such as Quinoa Tabbouleh, traditional creamy Hummus, Baba Ganouj, Fattoush Salad, Foul Medames (Fava Bean Dip), Falafel and more! In addition to these favourites, enjoy a special Veganuary menu that includes vegan versions of authentic Mediterranean dishes such as Veggie Maqlouba, Lebanese Loubyeh b’zeit (Green Bean Stew), Fatayer (Spinach Pies), Vegan Kofte, Raw Pistachio Baklava, among others. Call 04 334 1888 to book.

Al Muntaha

Located on the 27th floor of Dubai’s Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Al Muntaha invites guests to indulge in thoughtfully curated vegan dishes by Michelin-starred Chef, Saverio Sbaragli. Dishes include Cepes Variation, Tuscan Ribolita Soup and Mediterranean Salad. To end their Veganuary experience on a sweet note, guests can indulge in a delicious Raspberry Sorbet. Open daily from 12:30pm – 2:30pm for lunch and from 7pm – 10pm for dinner. Call 800 323 232 to book.

Lo+Cale

Featuring a host of healthy, internationally inspired vegan and vegetarian dishes, the venue’s new menu is destined to expand palates and make eating out in Dubai all the more interesting. Putting plant-based dishes and meat-free meals very much at the fore, diners can tuck into the likes of a healthy, innovative-themed menu with flavour-filled options.

AURA Skypool Lounge

Available throughout January only, guests can experience an all-new curated vegan menu. While unwinding poolside, tuck into Asian-inspired vegan dishes, available daily from 10am – 7pm, that include flavourful Kimchi Tempeh Tacos, Black Sesame Beets prepared with quinoa, beetroot, avocado purée and pine nut dressing, the fragrant Cauliflower Popcorn, Tofu Bao Bun, Avocado Maki with soya bean sheets and balsamic pearls, or Vietnamese Spring Rolls with sweet chili to taste. Finish it all off with indulgent sweet delights including the Coconut Chocolate Brownie with coconut sorbet, or the Malaysian Strawberry Mess, assorted with crispy granola and strawberry sorbet. Visit: https://auraskypool.com