Celebrate the spirit of dancing with event in Dubai

The dance event will take place on July 9

By CT Desk Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 3:42 PM

Mission दानce (daan-ce), a youth organization co-founded by Preaana Chadderwala and Vidhi Parsani, collects funds through dance-related events to support various meaningful causes. Their upcoming event, दानce 2.0 - The Huddle on July 9, aims to create a space where people can unite and celebrate the spirit of dance. Whether you're a dancer or simply looking to have fun, everyone gets the chance to showcase their moves. The event is managed by Pahal Samyani.

What started as a school project has evolved into a mission to use our passion for dance to make a difference. In their first event, they assisted a student by contributing to their school fees during their family's financial hardship caused by Covid-19. Additionally, the organisation has partnered with Dharmesh Dance Studios by Dharmesh Shah in Mumbai, India, to provide professional dance training scholarships to talented and aspiring dancers who lack the financial means to pursue their passion as a career.