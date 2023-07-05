Celebrate the spirit of dancing with event in Dubai

He was shooting for a project when he got hurt; he was rushed to a hospital immediately
Mission दानce (daan-ce), a youth organization co-founded by Preaana Chadderwala and Vidhi Parsani, collects funds through dance-related events to support various meaningful causes. Their upcoming event, दानce 2.0 - The Huddle on July 9, aims to create a space where people can unite and celebrate the spirit of dance. Whether you're a dancer or simply looking to have fun, everyone gets the chance to showcase their moves. The event is managed by Pahal Samyani.
What started as a school project has evolved into a mission to use our passion for dance to make a difference. In their first event, they assisted a student by contributing to their school fees during their family's financial hardship caused by Covid-19. Additionally, the organisation has partnered with Dharmesh Dance Studios by Dharmesh Shah in Mumbai, India, to provide professional dance training scholarships to talented and aspiring dancers who lack the financial means to pursue their passion as a career.
He was shooting for a project when he got hurt; he was rushed to a hospital immediately
The actor talks about her relation with the character and shooting scenes with Harrison Ford
The Karan Johar-directorial is slated to release on July 28
In her upcoming show 'The Trial', the actor plays a housewife who is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband’s public scandal puts him behind bars
The highly anticipated movie features action scenes shot at Abu Dhabi Airport and Liwa Desert
The Swiss player surprised and delighted fans with his performance on stage
The fantasy comedy film about the famous doll, directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling
The film stars Harrison Ford in the role of the archaeologist he first made famous more than 40 years ago