Celebrate Halloween in Dubai with DJ Bliss, DJ Bader and plenty of scares

This Halloween, IMG Worlds of Adventure in Dubai is turning up the excitement with Haunted Town Night 2026, bringing together music, entertainment and spine-chilling experiences for one unforgettable night on October 31, from 8 PM to 1 AM.

DJ Bliss and DJ Bader will headline the celebrations, bringing their music to the event. The evening will kick off with a live dance performance by IMG performers in the lobby at 8 PM, followed by DJ performances and additional live entertainment throughout the night.

Guests can encounter the mysterious Nightwatcher and Um Al Duwaish, alongside Halloween-costumed characters roaming selected areas of the park.

With spooky encounters and live performances, every corner promises a new Halloween surprise. For thrill-seekers looking for an extra scare, the Haunted Hotel returns with refreshed scenes, enhanced scare moments and unexpected encounters.

The Halloween atmosphere extends to the Haunted Café, featuring Halloween-themed food and drinks.

Tickets are priced at AED 220. Visit www.imgworlds.com for ticket information and other details about the event.