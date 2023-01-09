'Baseless': Pakistani actor Sadia Khan blasts Aryan Khan dating rumours

Suniel Shetty urges Indian political leader to help get rid of 'Boycott Bollywood' trend
Rumours about Pakistani model and actor Sadia Khan dating Aryan Khan have been doing the rounds online, after a photo taken of the two of them during New Year celebrations in Dubai went viral.
Sadia has been living in the UAE for the past year and has been working with several international fashion brands. She jets in and out of Pakistan for TV assignments, such as for her pivotal role in blockbuster serial Khuda aur Mohabbat.
Sadia Khan spoke to City Times exclusively about the night she met Shah Rukh Khan's son and the truth behind the rumours.
"It is very strange how people are making up stories about myself and Aryan without knowing the full picture. There needs to be a limit to all that goes around in the name of news," she stated.
Referencing the viral photo that kickstarted the rumours, she added, "Yes! I met him at New Year’s Eve and we talked and also took pictures together. This doesn’t mean that we are dating. I am not the only one who took a picture with Aryan either; there were a few other people who clicked pictures and they also uploaded them, but somehow I am the one whose picture is floating around."
The actor has vehemently denied that the pair is romantically involved. "I deny all the rumours as baseless and I would say that Aryan is very sweet and an extremely well-mannered boy. So, please stop all these baseless rumours about us. Love and respect!"
Sadiq Saleem is a UAE based entertainment writer. He can be contacted on his Instagram @Sadiqidas.
