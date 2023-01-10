Author and podcast host Jay Shetty to bring first world tour ‘Love Rules’ to Dubai

The live tour kicks off after the release of Jay’s second book, 8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go out on January 31

By CT Desk Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 10:27 AM Last updated: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 12:22 PM

Global bestselling author and award-winning podcast host, Jay Shetty, has announced his first ever world tour, Jay Shetty: Love Rules, will come to Dubai Opera on May 11.

In a 90-minute experience, Jay will take the audience on a journey of finding, keeping, and even letting go of love, including live meditations, experiments, and demonstrations.

“I have waited for this moment for years. I am so excited to be headed on tour to connect with my incredible community in person, to share space and energy. I promise you it will be an unforgettable experience,” said Jay Shetty. “To me, love is truly a universal language and evolving practice in which we can all learn and grow from together. The opportunity to share what I’ve learned about love from my studies in ancient wisdoms, modern science, and personal experiences is something I am very grateful for.”

The live tour kicks off after the release of Jay’s second book, 8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go out on January 31. In the book, Jay, the author of global bestseller Think Like a Monk, offers a revelatory guide to every stage of love, drawing on ancient wisdom and modern science.

Tickets are on sale now on the Dubai Opera website.