Art, music and more: Six things to do in UAE on May 1

We've got you covered for Monday with this list

By CT Desk Published: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 12:30 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 12:53 PM

There's never a dull moment in the UAE and residents as well as tourists are spoilt for choice when it comes to finding engaging activities around the country on any given day. We bring you a round up of the best options for Monday, May 1.

Browse an exhibition

Dubai’s vibrant art scene has expanded with the recent launch of Erma Gallery, a multidisciplinary art space for experimentation in art and technology. The gallery opened with Olga Tobreluts' latest exhibition titled ‘0x The Garden’. The artist’s first solo show in the Middle East is a form of analysis and a way to reconsider classical heritage through contemporary representational approaches. The exhibition includes works made using lenticular printing, classical paintings as well as digital art, and runs till July 17.

Try the new pizzas in town

Emmy Squared, the American restaurant known for its Detroit-style pizza and handcrafted sandwiches, is now open in Dubai at Beach Walk Hotel, Jumeirah. Starting with a range of premium Detroit-style pizzas, diners can indulge in bestsellers including the Colony Pizza, an organic fluffy pan pizza, topped with soft mozzarella in the center, shaping a crispy ‘frico’ crust around the edges and Italian beef pepperoni, glazed with honey and finished with the house sauce, double striped on top. For truffle lovers, the menu also includes the Angel Pie featuring the restaurant’s signature fluffy pan pizza topped with ricotta, mushrooms and the ‘truffleist’ mushroom cream.

Enjoy a live concert

A performance by trumpet and oud player, composer and arranger Nezar Omran and Friends will blend sentimental, joyful and meditative compositions with an oriental style within a Western framework. May 1, 8pm onwards at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. Tickets are Dh100. Book at ticketfolks.com

Attend a talk on sustainability

COP28 and Beyond: NYUAD Research to Achieve Net Zero focuses on the role of research in promoting environmental sustainability, and how to meet the demands of a growing population for better living conditions while minimizing the impact on the environment. The talk is open to the public and attendees will hear from NYUAD professors and researchers about the current state and future direction of research in achieving net-zero emissions and promoting a sustainable future. 6:30-8pm at NYU Abu Dhabi Campus, West Forum (C2 Building). Register on the university website to attend.

Indulge in a business lunch

Bistros de Art's Business Lunch offers a delicious menu of the day featuring starters, mains, and desserts. Choose from a 2-course meal for Dh85 (Starter & Main or Main & Dessert) or a 3-course meal for Dh99, perfect for impressing clients, catching up with colleagues or treating yourself to a well-deserved break. Monday to Friday, 12pm-3pm. Call 04 5511576.

Experience ‘Samur by Zheng Bo’

Zheng Bo's Artist's Garden commission features a dance performance with two dancers and a Samur tree growing in the Mleiha desert in Sharjah, paying homage to the tree's resilience and cultural significance across the Arabian Peninsula, Thar Desert, central Sahara Desert and East Africa. The dance is presented as a film installation, surrounded by a landscape of indigenous desert plants. Bo's practice cultivates a kinship with plants, engaging with human relationships to the natural world through various mediums. At Jameel Arts Centre.