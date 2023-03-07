Around the UAE: Things to do on March 7

From Ladies' Day to dining options, there is plenty to do in the country today

Say hello to spring

IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubai’s vibrant indoor theme park with 6 epic zones, is all set to welcome you with its Hello Spring event. Don’t miss the parades under the Flower Street and Flower Tunnel and a host of other Instagram-worthy memories. Check out Ironman and other superheroes. Enjoy live entertainment, magic shows and the streetside souks. Till March 31.

Grab a business lunch

Discover a contemporary lunchtime retreat in between office hours with the newly launched business lunch set menu at FORM Hotel Dubai. Begin your culinary journey with starters and soups such as chicken broth, chicken Caesar salad and vegetarian spring rolls. Move on to the main course with tempting dishes including the wagyu beef burger, risotto al funghi, penne arrabbiata with shrimps, spaghetti Bolognese, sea bass with mashed potato, broccoli and lemon butter sauce, vegetable fried rice and grilled chicken breast with buttered vegetables and mushroom sauce. Bring a sweet note to your dining experience with a fresh fruit platter or a decadent chocolate cake. Priced at Dh65 per person. Monday to Friday from 12pm-3pm. Call 04 3179030.

Dine and admire artworks

Head on down to Gallery 7/40, the seaside restaurant at Palm West Beach, where sculpture, photography, and painting fuse with the culinary arts. Bringing together state-of-the-art design inspired by Catalan modernist architect Antoni Gaudi, art pieces from famous artists across the globe, and tantalising Spanish and Greek flavours, diners are in for a memorable experience. Call 058 5500740.

Visit a unique entertainment park

Dance with avatars, jump through an upside-down waterfall and lose yourself in an infinite maze of mirrored projection at entertainment park AYA, WAFI City Dubai. With 12 immersive zones each with its own unique theme and interactive elements, the park blends art and technology to create an amazing experience for visitors. Tickets are Dh99 and children under 3 go free.

Combine jazz with Japanese cuisine

Enjoy an authentic four-course menu at Matagi at Raffles The Palm Dubai followed by an evening of live jazz at Sola Jazz Lounge. The selection opens with a choice of Sakitsuke (starters) including two classic Japanese dishes, a savoury Chawanmushi with steamed egg custard, king crab, and caviar, and a traditional Miso Soup. Sushi and Grilled options follow with Chirashi sushi, Signature maki roll, Teriyaki Chicken, and Vegetable tempura rice. For a sweet ending, guests can savour sesame and Japanese mandarin flavours, with a signature dessert. After dinner, guests can head to Sola Jazz Lounge for two beverages to round up the evening, whilst enjoying world-renowned jazz artists, bands and hotly-tipped rising stars. Call 04 2488888.

Think pink

With its sun-kissed combination of live entertainment, three pink drinks and super stylish pink aesthetic, Ladies Day at La Baie is set to become the place to be every Tuesday. Soak up the sun by the pool, or pose against the stunning JBR backdrop with sweeping views of Ain Dubai from 12pm-10pm. Dh99 per lady including pool access and three beverages. Call 04 3186150.

