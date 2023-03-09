Around the UAE: Five things to do on March 9

From art shows and great food to a luxurious ball and more, we've got you covered for Thursday

By CT Desk Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 10:00 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 10:08 AM

Visit World Art Dubai

World Art Dubai (WAD) returns for its ninth edition, showcasing diverse, accessible and original art all under one roof, from emerging artists to established talent. Visitors are invited to browse and enjoy artwork by 300 local and international artists from more than 60 countries. The fair’s popular WAD Around the World Programme has South Korea as its Country of Honour. The programme will shine a spotlight on Korea’s historical and present-day art scene. Visitors can also enjoy experiential art activations, engaging live art performances, as well as curated art talks and workshops. March 9-12 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Za’abeel Halls 1, 2, and 3. Buy tickets at https://www.worldartdubai.com/

Attend the Vienna Ball

The cream of UAE society will be present in full regalia for the very first edition of the Vienna Ball, in Dubai, to be held at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City Hotel. This scintillating event will feature some of the most sought-after Austrian and international artists and performers from such revered institutions as the Association of the Vienna State Opera Ballet, the Symphonic Orchestra of the Austrian Armed Forces, and the LP Swing Orchestra from London. The evening begins with the impressive Grand Opening of the debutante couples from several continents, who have carefully prepared for this great moment under the direction of choreographers. The evening will then unfold with a gala dinner, featuring many refined attractions along the way, followed up by a midnight quadrille, and an Austrian tradition, in which all guests will gather on the dance floor. Much more than a social event, this cultural institution is the only one of its kind to achieve the unique status of being officially listed as a part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Enjoy the outdoors over refreshing beverages

As we wave goodbye to the cool winter evenings, there really is no better time to soak up the great outdoors. 88 Terrace invites guests for Sunset Aperitivo nights, where you can enjoy a variety of refreshing sundowners and 50% off on selected food and beverages. Located on Bluewaters Island, the venue boasts captivating views of the Dubai Marina and is the perfect location to catch the sun go down over the city. Sunday to Thursday, 6pm-9pm with 50% discount on selected items.

Celebrate women and inspirational leaders

To mark International Women’s Day, Pierchic at Jumeirah Al Qasr is celebrating an iconic series of inspirational women who were integral in shaping Italian culture, like physician Maria Montessori and actress Anna Magnani. Guests will be taken on a culturally rich culinary journey with its limited-edition set menu, showcasing authentic Italian flavours, perfectly in tune with the venue’s picturesque coastal setting. Diners can begin their journey with the Zucchini Flowers filled with Ricotta and Spinach with Salsa Di Pomodoro followed by Chicken Cacciatore and Black Cod Livornese. For the sweetest ending, guests can indulge in the Mimosa Cake with Vanilla Custard. Dh500 per person. Till March 12. To book, visit jumeirah.com/pierchic

Enjoy Foreign + Yard Thursdays

Looking to spice up Thursday nights in Dubai? Search no further than Miss Lily's at The Sheraton Grand Hotel. Every Thursday from 7pm until late, the famous hotspot is bringing the Caribbean vibe to Dubai with its Foreign + Yard special offer. For Dh220, guests can enjoy a mouth-watering menu featuring the best of Caribbean cuisine including Callaloo Patties and authentic Curry Goat Stew. Enjoy refreshing beverages as you listen to DJ Crown Prince and Mr. Levier spinning some sweet reggae and soca beats all night long. Email reservations@misslilysdxb.com