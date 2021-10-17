Anushka Sharma on 'bubble life' with Virat Kohli in Dubai

Actor Anushka Sharma shared a lovey-dovey post of her life with husband-skipper Virat Kohli after being quarantined at the venue of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match, to be held on October 24.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a series of pictures from The 8, Palm Jumeirah, where the Indian team is staying for the upcoming match T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

In the pictures, Anushka captured Virat standing a few balconies away from her and also of him waving to her from the lawn below.

Sharing the snaps, she wrote, “Couldn’t choose between these two captions - Quarantine makes the heart fonder and Love in the time of bubble life #OhWell, you get the point !”

The romantic post garnered more than one million likes within a few hours of being posted. Fans and celebrity followers including Ranveer Singh, Sania Mirza, and more chimed into the comments section and left a string of messages in awe of the much-in-love couple who are parents of 9-month-old daughter Vamika.

Ranveer wrote, “Kya, yaar,” and added a string of emoticons along with it in the caption.

For the unversed, India will lock horns with Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 24 October for their first T20 World Cup match.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul.

She is currently producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut.