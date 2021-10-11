>
Amr Diab to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on October 11, 2021

The King of Arab Pop is set to perform at Jubilee Park

Arab pop star, Amr Diab, will be lighting up the Jubilee Park with his popular rhythms on October 30. The day also marks the celebration of the Egyptian National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Amr Diab will bring some of his finest and timeless tunes hummed by fans across the Arab world, and perform his chart-topping hits at the world’s greatest show.

“We are excited to unite audiences from around the world through the love of music and bring our unique sense of fun to Expo 2020 Dubai by welcoming people to experience the beauty and diversity of the region’s talent and culture. We are also proud partners of the Egypt Pavilion at Expo 200 Dubai and celebrating the Egyptian National Day with the Egyptian icon Amr Diab is a testimony to the strong art and pop culture history and future that Egypt holds.” said Mustafa Shamseldin, Senior VP and CMO – PepsiCo, AMESA.

As a long standing supporter of creative talent and artistic expression, Pepsi is bringing more smiles to Expo 2020 Dubai by taking people on a journey of musical discovery with Amr Diab – rich with sights and sounds. Pepsi has a legacy in the world of music, collaborating with global and regional stars across decades and is proud to collaborate with megastar Amr Diab, to celebrate the best of the Arab world.

The concert adds to the portfolio of artists from different geographies who have or are set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Spaces for the event are limited and open to Expo 2020 Dubai ticket holders only. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis.




 
 
 
