Al Ain Book Festival 2025 set to open Monday; over 200 events planned

Free entry festival is taking place at Al Ain Square and will feature more than 220 publishers and exhibitors

Published: Sun 23 Nov 2025, 11:59 AM

‘Where is our gratuity?’: UAE Petrofac staff say unpaid dues could exceed Dh27 million

Over Dh200,000 fees: Inside Dubai's most costly school where students build mini Teslas

Dubai Run 2025: Thousands of runners take over Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday morning

Al Ain Book Festival 2025 launches tomorrow at Al Ain Square – Hazza bin Zayed Stadium and a number of key cultural venues across the city, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region. The festival offers a weeklong agenda running from 24 to 30 November.

This year’s edition features broad participation from more than 220 publishers and exhibitors, showcasing over 100,000 titles, in line with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Kanguage Centre's (ALC) vision to promote the Arabic language, encourage reading, and expand the base of Emirati creatives. The programme offers more than 200 events, including literary and knowledge sessions, cultural dialogues, performances, heritage-focused and artistic activities, and children’s programmes.

UAE to become a major hub for defence research and development

Dubai Shopping Festival to begin on December 5; prizes up to Dh400,000

Joy turns to shock at Dubai Airshow as crowds witness fatal Tejas jet crash

UAE ministry, Abu Dhabi Police sign Dh25.4-billion deals to procure aircraft, drones

Dubai Run 2025: RTA announces list of roads affected, closure timings

Organised by ALC, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the Festival presents visitors with a comprehensive programme of cultural, knowledge-based, and community events, designed to strengthen Al Ain’s status as a national hub for literary creativity and knowledge exchange.

Moreover, Qasr Al Muwaiji will host the fourth edition of ‘Poetry Nights: The Sung Word’ over the course of eight evenings, featuring leading Emirati and Gulf poets. The programme will honour three eminent figures of Emirati folk poetry: the late Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the late Sheikh Dr Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the late Hamad bin Suhail Al Ketbi, in recognition of their contributions to preserving the national poetic memory and documenting the local environment.

The Festival continues to champion young talent with the addition of the ‘Poets of the Future’ evening, alongside the ‘Poetry and Society’ session. Additionally, institutions and community majalis from across Al Ain will organise sessions addressing national heritage, identity, and youth empowerment.

New highlights this year include a range of interactive initiatives, most notably Flavourful Nights at Al Ain Square – Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, and ‘On the Path of Knowledge, We Gather’, organised in collaboration with Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club. The new activities aim to encourage the community to embrace a lifestyle that brings culture and health together.‬‬

The agenda also includes the Educational Programme, which offers dozens of scientific and theatrical activities, contests, and art workshops for children and families, along with dedicated events for People of Determination. Meanwhile, the "Educational Roadshow" initiative is being expanded to include schools and universities across the city, introducing students to the Festival’s mission and its role in building an informed society of avid readers.

With this year’s edition, Al Ain Book Festival continues to strengthen its standing as a platform that honours literary creativity. A special ceremony is held to celebrate the winners of the Kanz Al Jeel Award, in recognition of their contributions to the poetic and literary landscape. The award acknowledges their efforts to reinforce aesthetic values in contemporary Emirati literature and showcase the beauty of the national poem in a creative space that brings generations together.