Afternoon tea, comedy show and more: Six things to do around UAE on May 3

We've got you covered for Wednesday with these great options

By CT Desk Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 3:26 PM Last updated: Tue 2 May 2023, 3:34 PM

Indulge in Afternoon Tea

Indulge in a host of French delicacies at this delectable Afternoon Tea, enjoyed with amazing views of Burj Khalifa. Presented in a luxurious red case is a selection of tea, coffee, or hot chocolate, as well as mocktails or freshly squeezed juices. Tuck into plain and raisin scones, paired beautifully with clotted cream, and Fouquet’s jam. Guests will be also be treated to an array of homemade mini pastries and cake, with the likes of macarons, hazelnut fudge, chocolate, caramel and lemon meringue tarts making a mouth-watering appearance. Le Classique, priced at Dh250 per person; Le Pétillant, at Dh300 with a glass of bubbly. La Brasserie at Fouquet’s Dubai, 3-6pm. Call 04 5245301.

Enjoy Ladies Night

Sayf, Dubai’s seasonal pop-up venue, is hosting Ladies Night every Wednesday where ladies can enjoy free-flowing beverages for Dh160 including two appetizers. Alternatively, get add-ons for a total of Dh220.

LOL with your BFFs

‘Dubomedy Presents… Comedy at the Oak’ promises to be an evening of great vibes and hilarity featuring stand-up sets from fresh and seasoned comedians, improv antics and a few surprises! At Oak Live Bar, Courtyard by Marriott, Al Barsha. May 3 at 7.30pm. Seating is limited so RSVP at eventbrite.com

Experience Art & Music Night

Experience a fusion of classical music and stunning digital art at Dubai’s Theatre of Digital Art. ‘From Monet to Kandinsky. Revolutionary Art’ is accompanied by live music by Soren Lyng Hansen, a famous talented Danish cellist, double bassist and pianist. Enjoy vibrant compositions of Ennio Morricone, John Williams, Nils Frahm, Secret Garden and more, along with art masterpieces. May 3, 8pm.

Check out Dubai Islands Beach

Nakheel invites beach lovers and their furry friends to let loose at the newly opened Dubai Islands Beach, the first family-friendly beach in Dubai to allow dogs to swim. Located along Dubai’s northern coastline, this waterfront getaway is now open from sunrise to sunset for visitors to unwind or get active with family and friends in a serene atmosphere. Accessible by road and water transportation, boat and yacht owners can opt to anchor their vessels at the nearby Nakheel Marina Dubai Islands and disembark to enjoy a jam-packed day of activities at the beach.

Sharjah Animation Conference

Don’t miss this three-day extravaganza that celebrates the artistry and innovation of the animation industry. Expect a packed program of workshops, talks, screenings and exhibitions from award-winning industry experts and internationally renowned artists. Buy tickets at sharjahanimation.com