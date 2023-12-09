Abu Dhabi's MOTN festival returns: Ticket prices, new attractions, what's in store for visitors

Nancy Ajram, Black Eyed Peas: Abu Dhabi festival returns with stellar lineup of concerts
Here’s all you need to know about the amazing singers, some of the best from the Arab world, who will be in action over the next few weeks at the event
The annual Mother of the Nation (MOTN) festival in Abu Dhabi is back with a jam-packed line-up of family-friendly activities, concerts, games, carnival rides, movies, food stalls, art installations, and more.
Running until December 31, the festival lets you enjoy a blend of artistry, gastronomy, and unlimited entertainment along the breathtaking Abu Dhabi Corniche.
Apart from the annual extravaganza in the city, the festival introduced two new editions too – MOTN Al Dhafra (November 22 to 26), and MOTN Al Ain (November 29 to December 3), which turned out to be a great success.
Conceptualised and produced by Brag, the festival underscores the emirate’s position as an ideal destination for those seeking excitement during the winter season.
The seventh MOTN Abu Dhabi celebrates the spirit of the festive season across different zones, concluding with a spectacular New Year’s Eve finale.
Here's a guide to various MOTN entry passes:
Details on festival and concert tickets and the full schedule can be found at www.ticketmaster.ae.
Here's what you can find at different zones of the festival:
This zone brings a first-of-its-kind adventure, allowing children to explore the vibrant worlds of Barbie and Sonic at Spacetoon Land.
The Upside-Down Museum from the Netherlands adds excitement with an Instagram-worthy ball pit and mind-bending illusions.
Children can dive into a larger-than-life playscape featuring a playhouse, swings, phone booth, vinyl shop, roller room, and diner. The festival ensures non-stop entertainment all day long with carnival rides, bumper cars, a horse-themed carousel, skill games, and arts and crafts.
Explore a fusion of flavours and craftsmanship that captures the essence of the region and beyond in this zone.
From London, Coqfighters offers a unique East-meets-West fried chicken, Mother Flipper serves up juicy burgers and Bad Boys Pizza Society delivers authentic pizza. Satisfy your sweet tooth with handmade sourdough doughnuts from CrossTown or indulge in a candy floss ice cream cone from Milk Train.
Get your adrenaline fix in this zone with an array of heart-pounding activities. Escape zombies in a post-apocalyptic horror room, try your skills on the 4x4 Track with photo-friendly decor, and showcase skateboard stunts at MOTN Skate by RollDXB.
Play a VR sci-fi game where you combat alien forces using an innovative teleportation system at Omega Protocol. Movies in the Park also makes a thrilling return, featuring holiday classics like Lion King and Guardians of the Galaxy every day.
Music lovers will be swept away on a melodious journey with global and regional acts by A-lost artists in this zone.
Embrace rhythm and harmony that transcends boundaries and generations with performances by Nancy Ajram, Ramy Sabry and DJ Aseel on Saturday, Black Eyed Peas on December 13, Taylor Swift tribute band ‘Let’s Sing Taylor’ on December 16, Rasha Rizk on December 23, Cairokee and Al Far3i on December 30 and Saif Nabeel and Tamer Hosny on December 31.
ALSO READ:
Here’s all you need to know about the amazing singers, some of the best from the Arab world, who will be in action over the next few weeks at the event
Perry mentioned in his memoir that the two 'dated for three months' around the time of her appearance on the sitcom
With temperatures dipping, it is the perfect time for barbecue and picnic with your loved ones
Make one or make them all, choice is yours
The cosplayers discuss the art of cosplay and the challenges that come with it
His co-stars from one of the longest-running television series paid tribute on social media
The experience is a must-see for anyone wanting to relive the magic and connect with the spirit of the King of Pop
The early release of the trailer, prompted by a leak online, came on the eve of Tuesday's scheduled first glimpse for GTA VI