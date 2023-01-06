Abu Dhabi: IIFA 2023 pushed to May

As per reports, Aaron met James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli
The biggest celebration of Indian cinema, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) is rescheduled for its 23rd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and will now be held on May 26 and 27.
The event was originally planned to be held on February 9th, 10th and 11th. NEXA continues its partnership as the title sponsor of the NEXA IIFA AWARDS for the seventh consecutive edition.
All customers with existing tickets will receive revised tickets for the new dates automatically. Existing ticket holders can also request a refund by emailing their request to the respective ticketing platform, from which the purchase was made within 10 working days.
All refunds will then be processed accordingly. Tickets will continue to be on sale for the new dates with immediate effect on etihadarena.ae & platinumlist.net
For further details visit www.iifa.com
