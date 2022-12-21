A Thousand Tales ballet to premiere at Dubai Opera

It presents an original narrative inspired by various childhood literary classics

Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 2:46 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 2:53 PM

A Thousand Tales, a new ballet production that promises to bring your favourite childhood tales to life, will premiere at Dubai Opera on January 6 and 7, 2023.

Presenting an original narrative inspired by various childhood literary classics, including Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, Aladdin, and many more, A Thousand Tales boasts original choreographed routines from the celebrated Francesco Ventriglia, who is a graduate of the La Scala Ballet School, former soloist at the La Scala Theatre Ballet, and the co-founder and Artistic Director of the Sydney Choreographic Centre.

The ballet is set to music composed by the acclaimed contemporary composer Alexey Shor and is based on a new libretto written by Ventriglia himself. Audiences are invited to travel along on a magical adventure within this fantasy world, which features a series of stunning costumes and exquisite set decorations designed by the award-winning Roberta Guidi di Bagno.

Each of the principal dancers in the cast has been purposefully selected from among the leading ballet companies in Europe, and include amongst them Mario Galindo, Alessandro Riga and Giada Rossi from the Spanish Compañía Nacional de Danza; Alessio Rezza and Susanna Salvi from Teatro dell’Opera di Roma; and Alessandro Staiano and Chiara Amirante from the Italian Teatro San Carlo in Naples. These talented artists will be joined by the best dancers of the world-renowned National Ballet of Uruguay.

The ballet is presented by SAMIT Event Group. For more information about A Thousand Tales or to purchase tickets, visit www.balletindubai.com