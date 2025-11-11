Livestreaming their way to the world: How MENA creators are going global with TikTok LIVE

One smartphone, an internet connection. One platform, endless opportunities.

Entertainment livestreaming is revolutionising the media landscape, emerging as a $100 billion global phenomenon reshaping how content is created, consumed, and monetised. According to The future of entertainment report by Kearney, in MENA alone, over 10 million users have livestreamed, with around 60 per cent going live at least once a month, underscoring the region’s rapid embrace of real-time content.

Audiences today are all about keeping it real. They connect most with content that feels genuine and unfiltered, and they’re eager for experiences that create real connection and a sense of belonging. This year, with approximately 130 million creators going LIVE on TikTok and reaching billions across the globe, TikTok LIVE has become a worldwide stage where MENA voices connect with the world, breaking barriers, uniting cultures, and celebrating diversity.

TikTok LIVE has provided a space where creators and audiences meet in real-time to share stories, exchange ideas and celebrate culture. That same energy takes center stage during events like LIVE Fest, a celebration of the creators and their communities who make TikTok LIVE the ultimate platform for connection and creativity. Millions of creators and TikTok communities across the world participate in this event, where livestreams and culture collide. And while LIVE Fest is a moment to shine, the magic of connection is alive year-round on TikTok LIVE, driven by creators who transform their passions into purpose and take their influence far beyond their mobile screens.

From beauty tips and gaming tricks to educational streams and interactive Q&As, TikTok LIVE opens the door to a diverse range of content. Across the region, creators weave in their unique voices and perspectives, giving audiences a fresh look at local culture and interests.

Take Lenossa, for example. She began going LIVE on TikTok in 2021 and quickly built a loyal community through her consistent presence and real-time connection. Her rise accelerated after winning a major global TikTok LIVE competition in 2024. Today, she’s recognised across the region for her standout fashion sense, elegance, and confident on-screen style.

Similarly, Douha Laribii One of TikTok LIVE’s rising stars in the MENAT region, she built her community through consistent livestreams filled with beauty tips, candid conversations, and real-time connection. Her energetic personality helped shape the “Purple Heart Girls,” one of the most active LIVE communities in the region. Today, she’s emerging as a prominent voice in the beauty and lifestyle space, showing how passion and consistency on TikTok LIVE can turn everyday moments into lasting influence.

And then there’s Alain Mekani, a 24-year-old independent musician who turned to TikTok LIVE to share the one thing he can’t live without: music. After being discovered on the platform, he began refining every aspect of his performance, from his setup to the way he connects with fans, gradually building a dedicated community around his voice and artistry. His story has since reached global audiences, as he was featured in TikTok LIVE’s campaign for the LIVE Fest launch on November 7, broadcasted globally spotlighting creators whose passion and consistency define the platform, giving the world a glimpse into his music and the community he’s built. Today, he’s carving out his place in the music space on TikTok LIVE, using the platform to reach new listeners and bring his dream of hearing his own songs out in the world closer to reality.

Together, these creators highlight the transformative power of TikTok LIVE in the MENA region, where real-time interactions foster authentic connections between creators and the community. The platform continues to bridge cultures, amplify local voices, and open global opportunities for creators. It’s redefining what it means to go LIVE. Moreover, TikTok LIVE continues to empower creators like Lenossa, Douha, Alain, and many more with tools to monetise their talents, build engaged audiences, and access the global creator economy. Through features such as LIVE Gifts and multi-guest hosting, creators can connect more personally with their communities, transforming passive viewers into active participants. This two-way interaction drives deeper community building, creating moments that feel spontaneous, real, and inclusive.

With the MENA livestreaming market expected to grow to $17.8 billion by 2030, driven by digital adoption, a growing creator ecosystem, and rising audience participation, TikTok LIVE is ready to lead this surge - one creator, one story, and one LIVE at a time.