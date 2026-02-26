First-of-its-kind live entertainment summit to come to Abu Dhabi

The three-day event will bring together 500 senior leaders and decision-makers to help chart career pathways for UAE talent

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 26 Feb 2026, 3:22 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Two of the most influential names in the global live entertainment business are joining forces and they’ve chosen the Middle East as their next big stage.

The International Live Music Conference (ILMC) and Pollstar are officially launching Live Summit Middle East, a new international gathering set to take place in Abu Dhabi from December 7-8, 2026.

Recommended For You

Dubai Taxi's 2025 net profit up 7%; Board recommends Dh142m H2 dividend

Dubai Taxi's 2025 net profit up 7%; Board recommends Dh142m H2 dividend

UK sanctions Russia's Transneft on fourth anniversary of war

UK sanctions Russia's Transneft on fourth anniversary of war

'Spurned lover' who threatened to blow Indian court, arrested in Uttar Pradesh

'Spurned lover' who threatened to blow Indian court, arrested in Uttar Pradesh