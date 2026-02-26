First-of-its-kind live entertainment summit to come to Abu Dhabi
The three-day event will bring together 500 senior leaders and decision-makers to help chart career pathways for UAE talent
- PUBLISHED: Thu 26 Feb 2026, 3:22 PM
Two of the most influential names in the global live entertainment business are joining forces and they’ve chosen the Middle East as their next big stage.
The International Live Music Conference (ILMC) and Pollstar are officially launching Live Summit Middle East, a new international gathering set to take place in Abu Dhabi from December 7-8, 2026.