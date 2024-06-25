Listen: New song out from Ajay Devgn, Tabu movie 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

Indian Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM

The second song from the movie Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is now out.

The first number from the Ajay Devgn- and Tabu-featuring film is Tuu. The second is titled Ae Dil Zara.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Devgn treated fans to a video of the song, which also features Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar.

This track is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Jubin Nautiyal, Amala Chebolu and Rishabh Chaturvedi.

Sharing the song, Devgn wrote, “Timeless love kaisa hota hai? Bilkul #AeDilZara jaisa hota hai. Song out now. [What does timeless love sound like? Like this.]”

The music in the Neeraj Pandey-directorial was planned by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, and the lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir.

The trailer of the movie is already out and starts with a voiceover by Devgn, who seems convinced that no one can separate him from the love of his life (played by Tabu). But then the next scene shows him in a prison cell.