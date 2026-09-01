Lionel Richie hospitalised in ICU after second health scare in two months

Lionel Richie has been hospitalised in an intensive care unit following a concert in St. Louis, marking his second health scare in just over two months.

According to TMZ, the 77 year old singer checked himself into a local hospital after performing at The Muny on August 29 to undergo tests. Doctors are reportedly looking into possible mild dehydration, although no official diagnosis has been confirmed.

TMZ also reported that Richie asked his team to bring him a chair towards the end of the concert while performing All Night Long. He was able to finish the show before seeking medical attention.

A source close to Richie’s tour told Rolling Stone that the singer is “OK”, offering reassurance about his condition following the hospital visit.

The hospitalisation comes after Richie experienced another health scare during a concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, in June.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Richie told the audience he was feeling “dizzy” and “strange” during the performance. He later ended the show early, while his next two concerts in Chicago and Columbus were postponed on doctors' advice.

Richie later returned to the stage and reassured fans about his condition in an Instagram post.

“Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love,” he wrote. “I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you.”

Richie's representatives have not publicly confirmed the cause of his latest hospitalisation. TMZ said it contacted his representatives but had not received a response at the time of publication.

The singer is next scheduled to perform in San Francisco as part of his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. No changes to the upcoming concert have been announced following his hospitalisation.