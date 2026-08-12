Lionel Messi takes indefinite football break following death of father Jorge

Lionel Messi has reportedly stepped away from football following the death of his father and longtime representative, Jorge Messi.

According to Doble Amarilla, Messi has chosen to take an indefinite break to spend time with his family, with Inter Miami leaving the timing of his return to the United States up to him.

Jorge died at Sanatorio Centro in Rosario, Argentina, at the age of 68 following a prolonged illness. The hospital confirmed that he died at 2 am on August 8 but did not disclose further medical details, citing patient privacy.

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Messi returned to his hometown following his father’s death to be with his family and attend a private funeral.

Inter Miami shared its support for Messi and his family in an Instagram post, writing, “Our hearts are with our captain, Leo, and the entire Messi family.”

Jorge had been closely involved in his son’s career for decades, serving as his representative and helping guide many of the major decisions throughout his time in football.

He supported Messi’s move from Rosario to Barcelona as a teenager and continued to represent him as his career took him from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain and eventually Inter Miami.

Inter Miami also honored Jorge before its Leagues Cup match against Monterrey with a moment of silence. Players wore black armbands, while Jorge’s name appeared on the stadium videoboard.

Sharing a photo of the tribute, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club wrote, “Before tonight’s Leagues Cup match, the soccer community came together for a moment of silence in memory of Jorge Messi.”

Messi’s Inter Miami and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul also paid tribute during the match. After scoring, De Paul lifted his shirt to reveal a No. 10 Messi jersey underneath.

Messi was later seen arriving in Rosario with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, as the family gathered following Jorge’s death.

The 39 year old joined Inter Miami in 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain and has remained one of the club’s central players.

There is currently no confirmed date for his return, with Inter Miami reportedly giving Messi the time he needs before resuming his football commitments.